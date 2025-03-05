NFEC Launches Petition to Make Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, and Career Readiness Core Subjects in Schools
We urge communities nationwide to advocate for financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness in schools. Our children deserve the knowledge and skills to build a secure financial future.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) has launched a national petition site to advocate for FLEC subjects – Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, and Career Readiness – to be integrated into school curricula. This initiative is part of NFEC’s ongoing efforts to ensure that all students graduate with the practical financial knowledge and career skills they need for success in today’s economy.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Despite the critical need for financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career education, these subjects remain overlooked in most school systems. High school curricula often fail to prepare students for the financial and professional challenges of adulthood. The new petition, hosted on NFEC’s advocacy platform, seeks to unite parents, educators, policymakers, and concerned citizens in pushing for FLEC subjects to become a nationwide educational priority.
“Knowing how to earn and manage money is a fundamental skill our kids need – yet schools ignore teaching these subjects,” said Vince Shorb, the NFEC’s CEO. “We are calling on communities across the country to demand financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness education for every student. It’s time to give our children the tools they need to secure their financial futures.”
The Case for FLEC Subjects in Schools
FLEC subjects equip students with the financial and professional skills necessary for long-term success:
• Financial Literacy – Teaches students how to budget, save, invest, and make informed financial decisions.
• Entrepreneurship & Career Readiness – Prepares students to explore career paths, start businesses, and navigate today’s evolving job market.
Learning from STEM’s Success
NFEC draws inspiration from the successful STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) advocacy movement, which secured billions in funding and extensive curriculum integration. While STEM careers are critical for innovation, they represent only 6.4% of the workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. By contrast, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career education are universally applicable, benefiting 100% of students.
By applying STEM advocacy strategies, NFEC aims to position FLEC subjects as an equally critical component of education, ensuring that students are equipped with practical, real-world skills that have a direct impact on their financial well-being and professional opportunities.
The Educational Gaps We Must Address
Despite growing awareness of the importance of financial education, significant gaps remain in today’s high school curricula:
• Financial Literacy – While some U.S. states mandate financial education, students typically receive fewer than 20 hours of instruction – far below what’s needed for financial competency.
• Entrepreneurship – No state requires standalone entrepreneurship courses for graduation, leaving students unprepared to explore business ownership.
• Career Readiness – While Career & Technical Education (CTE) offers some exposure to job pathways, most students lack structured guidance for career preparation.
The Urgent Need for Change
The purpose of education is to prepare students for self-sufficiency and success. FLEC subjects directly contribute to this goal by teaching students how to earn, manage, and protect their finances – skills that every graduate will need.
A recent NFEC study highlights the disconnect between traditional coursework and practical life skills. While only 4%-12% of students apply subjects like chemistry, algebra, or literature in their careers, 100% of students benefit from financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career education.
NFEC’s United for Financial Literacy Advocacy Committee is calling on educators, policymakers, and parents to prioritize FLEC education. The committee is working to:
✅ Ensure that financial literacy is a required subject in all schools
✅ Expand entrepreneurship and career readiness programs
✅ Provide educators with the tools and resources to teach real-world financial skills
The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is a leading organization dedicated to increasing financial literacy and advocating for practical financial education. NFEC develops curriculum, trains educators, and champions initiatives that promote financial well-being for individuals and communities nationwide.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
