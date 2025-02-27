NFEC Advocates for FLEC Subjects to Strengthen Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, and Career Readiness in Schools

Financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness (FLEC Subjects) must be central to education, empowering students with the skills needed to achieve financial stability and success.”
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is reinforcing its commitment to improving financial education nationwide by advocating for the integration of FLEC subjects – Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, and Career Readiness – into school curricula. This initiative aligns with the growing demand for real-world financial skills that empower students to make informed financial decisions and build secure futures.

The NFEC emphasizes that financial education should be a core component of school learning, equipping students with essential life skills that include earning, managing, growing, and protecting their finances. By incorporating entrepreneurship and career readiness, students gain a broader understanding of income generation, job preparedness, and financial independence.

“Knowing how to earn and manage money is a fundamental skill our kids need – yet schools ignore teaching these subjects,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. “We need to prioritize financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness in our education system so students can graduate with the tools they need for financial independence."

Why FLEC Subjects Matter

• Financial Literacy – Teaching students how to budget, save, invest, and manage credit responsibly.

• Entrepreneurship – Encouraging innovation and financial independence through business ownership and side hustles.

• Career Readiness – Equipping students with skills to navigate the workforce, negotiate salaries, and plan for long-term financial success.

NFEC calls on educators, policymakers, and parents to advocate for FLEC subjects in schools nationwide. The organization continues to develop comprehensive financial literacy programs, training educators and providing curriculum solutions that align with national standards.
To learn more about NFEC’s advocacy for FLEC subjects and how to bring financial education into your local schools.

The NFEC champions four years of F.L.E.C. education in high school and its integration into elementary school curricula through the Financial Empowerment Education Act, ensuring students gain the essential skills to earn, manage, and grow their finances. This initiative is designed to address:

• Bridging Public Perception – Many see financial literacy as budgeting and saving but overlook earning and career skills. FLEC clarifies and broadens the message, gaining wider support.

• Expanding Partnerships – Financial literacy education is limited, often underfunded, and poorly implemented. By adding entrepreneurship and career readiness, we attract business leaders, employers, and organizations to help expand and improve these programs.

• Following the STEM Model – STEM secured billions in funding despite serving a small workforce segment. FLEC benefits 100 percent of students by providing practical financial skills they’ll use immediately.


The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is a leading organization dedicated to increasing financial literacy and providing educational resources that empower individuals to make sound financial decisions. The NFEC is Accredited by the IACET and offers CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. The NFEC is a Certified B Corporation™ that has obligations to social and environmental performance, legal accountability, and transparent business practices. Through FLEC Subject advocacy, curriculum development, and educator training, NFEC supports initiatives that promote long-term financial well-being.

About

The National Financial Educators Council is a leading provider of independent financial wellness resources that empowers a global team of financial wellness champions with the resources and training they need to effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. The National Financial Educators Council’s mission is rooted in providing people with the knowledge and guidance they need to foster greater financial well-being. To accomplish that mission, we mobilize a diverse global force of financial wellness champions and empower them with resources and training so they can effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. Social Vision: The Financial Educators Council is creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that best helps them meet their basic human needs while moving toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

