Berlin Barracks / LSA, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3001204

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/22/2025 at approximately 0639 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound near mile marker 57, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: LSA, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Rachel Lindsay

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers assigned to the Berlin Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-89 in Middlesex that resulted in property damage. The operator was identified as Rachel Lindsay of Burlington. The investigation revealed Lindsay knowingly fled the scene of the crash. During the investigation, Troopers learned Lindsay operated her vehicle in a negligent manner before crashing. Lindsay was released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/17/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO