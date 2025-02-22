Berlin Barracks / LSA, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3001204
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/22/2025 at approximately 0639 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound near mile marker 57, Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: LSA, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Rachel Lindsay
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers assigned to the Berlin Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-89 in Middlesex that resulted in property damage. The operator was identified as Rachel Lindsay of Burlington. The investigation revealed Lindsay knowingly fled the scene of the crash. During the investigation, Troopers learned Lindsay operated her vehicle in a negligent manner before crashing. Lindsay was released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/17/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
