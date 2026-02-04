St Albans Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A2000775
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: February 3, 2026 / 1334
LOCATION: Route 105 at Sheldon Heights, Sheldon
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Reed
AGE: 85
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2017 Kia Sportage
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Nancy Campbell
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2018 Subaru Forrester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Rear end
HOSPITAL: NWMC
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD COND: Clear
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 3, 2026, at 1334 hours Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a two-vehicle crash on Route 105 at the intersection of Sheldon Heights in Sheldon. Upon arrival it was determined that Robert Reed, age 85 of Fairfield, was driving west bound on Route 105 when he approached several cars stopped at the intersection waiting to turn. Reed was unable to stop in time and collided with the vehicle in front of him. His vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sportage, suffered front end damage. Nancy Campbell, age 73 of Richford, was stationary in her 2018 Subaru Forrester when she was rearended by Reed. All parties were transported to NWMC for evaluations.
COURT ACTION: N
COURT DATE:
COURT:
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: N
