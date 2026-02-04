Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,554 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                                      

CASE#: 26A2000775

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood                                                                         

STATION: St Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: February 3, 2026 / 1334

LOCATION: Route 105 at Sheldon Heights, Sheldon

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Reed

AGE: 85
SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2017 Kia Sportage

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Nancy Campbell

AGE: 73
SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2018 Subaru Forrester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Rear end

 

 

HOSPITAL: NWMC                        

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD COND: Clear

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 3, 2026, at 1334 hours Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a two-vehicle crash on Route 105 at the intersection of Sheldon Heights in Sheldon. Upon arrival it was determined that Robert Reed, age 85 of Fairfield, was driving west bound on Route 105 when he approached several cars stopped at the intersection waiting to turn. Reed was unable to stop in time and collided with the vehicle in front of him. His vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sportage, suffered front end damage. Nancy Campbell, age 73 of Richford, was stationary in her 2018 Subaru Forrester when she was rearended by Reed. All parties were transported to NWMC for evaluations.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE:                  

COURT:

LODGED – LOCATION:   

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Albans Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.