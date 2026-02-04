St Albans Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 26A2000775 TROOPER: Andrew Underwood STATION: St Albans CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: February 3, 2026 / 1334 LOCATION: Route 105 at Sheldon Heights, Sheldon VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Robert Reed AGE: 85

SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2017 Kia Sportage DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Nancy Campbell AGE: 73

SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2018 Subaru Forrester DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Rear end HOSPITAL: NWMC WEATHER: Clear ROAD COND: Clear SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 3, 2026, at 1334 hours Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a two-vehicle crash on Route 105 at the intersection of Sheldon Heights in Sheldon. Upon arrival it was determined that Robert Reed, age 85 of Fairfield, was driving west bound on Route 105 when he approached several cars stopped at the intersection waiting to turn. Reed was unable to stop in time and collided with the vehicle in front of him. His vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sportage, suffered front end damage. Nancy Campbell, age 73 of Richford, was stationary in her 2018 Subaru Forrester when she was rearended by Reed. All parties were transported to NWMC for evaluations. COURT ACTION: N COURT DATE: COURT: LODGED – LOCATION: BAIL: MUG SHOT: N



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222) Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

