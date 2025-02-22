MPD Arrests Additional Juveniles in Assault

Chief Pamela A. Smith and the Metropolitan Police Department announce additional arrests in connection to an egregious assault recorded on video that occurred in Northeast.

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, members of the Metropolitan Police Department became aware of videos of assaults circulating on social media. Detectives determined one of the videos captured an assault that occurred in the First District.

During the assault, multiple juvenile suspects approached the female victim as she walked outside of Union Station. The suspects assaulted the woman, repeatedly punching and kicking her. One of the suspects recorded the assault and encouraged the other suspects to continue their attack. The suspects assaulted additional victims who attempted to intervene. None of the victims were seriously injured.

On Friday, February 21, 2025, detectives located and arrested a 14-year-old juvenile female, a 12-year-old juvenile female, and an 11-year-old juvenile female, all of Northeast, and a 13-year-old juvenile female of Northwest. All four were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Rioting.

Previously, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, detectives located and arrested a 13-year-old juvenile female and an 11-year-old juvenile female, both of Northeast. Both juveniles were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Riot, Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

The detectives’ investigation revealed the suspects potentially being motivated by hate or bias. As a result, all six suspects have been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hate Crime Enhancement).

Detectives are working with neighboring police departments to determine whether these suspects are involved in similar assaults that occurred in those jurisdictions.

“I commend our detectives for quickly identifying and apprehending these individuals so our criminal justice system can hold them accountable,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “I hope the swiftness of these arrests, and the consequences these young people will soon face, deters activity like this from occurring again. We need to continue instilling values in our youngest residents that steer them toward success and away from criminal behavior.”

CCN: 25024612

###