MPD Arrests Suspect in Robbery in Northwest
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with a robbery in Northwest.
On Monday, July 22, 2024, at approximately 4:42 a.m., Third District officers responded to the intersection of 9th Street and N Street, Northwest, for a reported robbery. The suspects approached the victim and demanded property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s property.
As a result of the detective’s investigation, pursuant to an arrest warrant, 23-year-old Isiah Boyd of Bowie, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery.
CCN 24112151
