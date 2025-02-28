Peralta Associates and Defense Pioneers Innovative Firewatch Services Using Advanced Drone Technology

Easily Identify Heat Signatures Anywhere Drones Can Also Assist Capturing Criminals Peralta Associates and Defense Uses Drones To Locate Criminals

Their ability to spot a small fire on a hillside, drop 10 gallons of fire retardant material on it, and notify the fire department is game changing.” — CALFIRE Captain

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peralta Defense Pioneers Innovative Firewatch Services Using Advanced Drone TechnologyIn a groundbreaking move to enhance fire safety and prevention, Peralta Defense is revolutionizing firewatch services by integrating cutting-edge drone technology. This innovative approach enables the early detection and extinguishment of fires, significantly reducing the risk of large-scale wildfires.Peralta Defense's advanced drones are equipped with infrared, thermal, and other heat-sensing capabilities, allowing for precise evaluation and monitoring of potential fire hazards. By identifying heat signatures early, these drones can help extinguish fires before they escalate into uncontrollable acre-wide blazes.In collaboration with local fire marshals, Peralta Defense ensures comprehensive fire safety management. Their dedicated team provides detailed fire logs, meticulously monitors fire exits, and regularly examines fire extinguishers to maintain optimal safety standards. Additionally, they offer an extensive 8-hour firewatch training program annually to equip their security personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle fire-related emergencies effectively."Our commitment to innovation and safety is at the core of our operations," said Daisy Terrazas, Sales Manager at Peralta Defense. "By leveraging drone technology and collaborating closely with fire marshals, we are setting a new standard in Firewatch services. Our proactive approach not only enhances safety but also empowers our clients with the peace of mind that their assets are protected."A key component of their Firewatch services is their integrated FIRST Alert System, an advanced communication tool powered by Everbridge, that provides real-time incident notifications. This system enables their Overwatch team (commonly a dispatch) to instantly alert clients and fire departments in the vicinity of a fire, offering them the critical opportunity to evacuate promptly and safely. The centralized communication and rapid deployment capabilities of FIRST Alert ensure that actionable intelligence is delivered swiftly, enhancing decision-making and risk management.Peralta Defense's Firewatch services cater to a diverse range of industries, including business, healthcare, education, hospitality, and government. With a focus on reducing fire-related risks and ensuring compliance with safety regulations, Peralta Defense continues to lead the way in providing comprehensive security solutions.For more information about Peralta Defense and their innovative Firewatch services, please contact them at (888) 719-5378 or email info@peraltadefense.com.About Peralta Defense:Peralta Defense is a premier provider of security services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions, including armed and unarmed security, vehicle patrol, event security, executive protection, and more. With a nationwide presence and a commitment to excellence, Peralta Defense is dedicated to safeguarding communities and empowering clients with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in today's dynamic environment.Press Contact:Daisy TerrazasSales ManagerPeralta Associates and Defense7007 Washington AveSTE 240Whittier, CA 90602(888) 719-5378info@peraltadefense.com

