Brad Bondi Joins Mantis as Strategic Outside Advisor

Mantis - Type and Trade

Leveraging Two Decades of Expertise to Drive Innovation and Trust in the Crypto Landscape

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mantis , a project delivering a comprehensive suite of web3 products for personalized trading agents, is thrilled to announce the addition of Brad Bondi to the Mantis team as a strategic outside advisor. Brad brings over two decades of experience in business strategy and corporate governance, having served in senior roles within both the public and private sectors. We are confident that Brad’s strategic insights will be invaluable as Mantis continues to innovate and lead in the crypto industry.Advising for MantisBrad joins a distinguished team of advisors at Mantis, including Arthur Hayes , whose collective knowledge spans traditional business and finance sectors. Together, they bring a unique blend of expertise that will guide Mantis as we push forward with our mission to make crypto more accessible, trusted, and valuable to the broader population. By working closely with leaders from traditional industries, Mantis can help bridge the gap between the world of crypto and those who may not yet fully understand or trust the space.About Brad BondiBrad Bondi has had an undeniably impressive career. Brad obtained his undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Florida and Georgetown University, winning a number of academic and leadership awards and obtaining an unprecedented perfect grade-point average in his graduate program. Subsequently, Brad earned post-MBA credentials at Cornell and Harvard Business School.In his professional career, Brad has continued to go above and beyond. His extensive background includes leadership positions at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission (FCIC), where he played pivotal roles in shaping financial regulations and corporate oversight.In the private sector, Brad has a distinguished history of advising boards of directors, audit committees, and senior executives on complex business matters. Brad serves on several prestigious boards, including the board of directors of The Atlantic Council, the executive board of the University of Florida Foundation, and the board of directors of the Piedmont Environmental Council. For his outstanding work in the boardroom, he was honored by the National Association of Corporate Directors.Brad shares his knowledge and skills with others, often presenting at conferences. He has taught courses at Yale, Harvard, Georgetown, and George Mason. He has authored several articles and book chapters that have been published by leading universities.Brad is active in philanthropy and has endowed funds for the conservation of historic land and for student scholarships at the University of Florida and the University of Virginia.We at Mantis are incredibly grateful to have Brad Bondi available to us as a strategic outside advisor, and we are sure that he will provide us with invaluable guidance on our business and strategy.About MantisMantis is a crosschain DeFi & AI platform utilizing a solver network to provide the best execution for digital asset orderflow. With its proprietary DISE LLM at the core, Mantis enables personalized agents, advanced conditionality, and collaborative vault strategies. These capabilities parallel traditional banking services, brokers, and FinTech earn products, offering users an intuitive and powerful platform for managing their financial needs in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.