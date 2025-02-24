Crush Depth - A Dub-Sonic Submarine Symphony in Four Sides by artist/composer Spacefuzz Spacefuzz (Charles Morogiello) and Marty Artist, composer Charles Morogiello and his pug Marty

Meet your new crush. Composer/artist Spacefuzz (Charles Morogiello)will release his fourth album March 7, 2025 on vinyl and across digital platforms.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC to LA to Phoenix, composer/artist Spacefuzz Charles Morogiello will release his fourth album, Crush Depth - A Dub-Sonic Submarine Symphony in Four Sides, March 7, 2025 on vinyl and across digital platforms.Spacefuzz has forged a unique path through psychedelic experimental rock, landing at intense collision of poly-polyphonies and deeply emotional sonic microspheres set within a large-scale symphonic sonata form presented as a classic prog-rock double LP concept album archetype."All the world’s a concept album, William Shakespeare once wrote, or maybe it was Van Dyke Parks, but neither ever dreamed a night in Spacefuzz’s head, let alone a whole lifetime. The 4th or 7th or 10th album by the LA-to-Arizona underground music lifer, Crush Depth sets an interconnected suite of personal revelation to a majestic, playful sweep.""All the world’s a concept album, William Shakespeare once wrote, or maybe it was Van Dyke Parks, but neither ever dreamed a night in Spacefuzz’s head, let alone a whole lifetime. The 4th or 7th or 10th album by the LA-to-Arizona underground music lifer, Crush Depth sets an interconnected suite of personal revelation to a majestic, playful sweep." - An excerpt from Crush Depth liner notes by Jesse Jarnow co-host of The Official Grateful Deadcast, author of Heads: A Biography of Psychedelic America (DaCapo), DJ at WFMU and contributor to Pitchfork, Wired and GQ among others.Spacefuzz BiographyComposer/artist Spacefuzz (Charles Morogiello) has been active in experimental electronic music for thirty years. He is founder, guitarist and composer for Los Angeles-based, improvisational thrash-bop trio Kiss The Frog. He has performed or recorded with: Billy Martin (Medeski, Martin & Wood), Don Preston (Frank Zappa), Mark Karan (The Dead, The Other Ones, Ratdog), Stew (The Negro Problem), The California EAR Unit and The CalArts New Century Players. Charles studied composition with modern masters Mel Powell, Mort Subotnick, Terry Riley, Lou Harrison, Harold Budd and many more. He currently lives in Phoenix, AZ with a six-year-old pug named Marty who provides improvised background vocals on all Spacefuzz albums.Spacefuzz on Crush Depth."I began working on Crush Depth immediately after completing the recording of Increvable! in January 2021. At the time, I was undergoing a number of major life crises, slowly learning how to live again, moment by moment. I've often felt that I lived inside of a submarine, protected (and isolated) by my personal vessel. I never felt I was able to truly connect or communicate with others. On the healing path out into the real world, every new experience in the tentative post-pandemic world tested the ability of my emotional hull to survive the pressure. It was a daily test of my personal crush depth.Musically, I was entranced by psychedelic-era music of The Beach Boys, particularly Smile and of course Pet Sounds. Brian Wilson's deft wielding of contrapuntal layers paired with the mental health forward lyrics of his collaborators Van Dyke Parks and Tony Asher inspired me greatly throughout the process of creating Crush Depth. It provided a spark that drove me to explore creating music that consisted of “counterpoints of counterpoints” that reflected the battle of realities that live inside the minds of many of us who have survived mental health challenges. This is why Crush Depth is dedicated, with gratitude, to Brian Wilson."Crush Depth was recorded 2021-2024 at The Blue Room in Phoenix AZ. The album was mastered by Dave Cooley (Bob Marley & The Wailers, Roger Waters, J Dilla) at Elysian Masters with Lacquers cut by Phil Rodriguez (Tame Impala, Jerry Garcia & David Grisman, Tom Waits) at Elysian Masters. It was pressed at Gotta Groove Records, Cleveland OH.

