Crush Depth - A Dub-Sonic Submarine Symphony in Four Sides by artist/composer Spacefuzz

Album cover for CRUSH DEPTH by Spacefuzz. A psychedelic submarine shines bright colors on the sea floor with sea creatures all around

Crush Depth - A Dub-Sonic Submarine Symphony in Four Sides by artist/composer Spacefuzz

Artist, Composer Charles Morogiello (Spacefuzz) and his pug Marty

Spacefuzz (Charles Morogiello) and Marty

A psychedelic submarine cruises the sea with beautiful colors and sea creatures all around

Artist, composer Charles Morogiello and his pug Marty

Meet your new crush. Composer/artist Spacefuzz (Charles Morogiello)will release his fourth album March 7, 2025 on vinyl and across digital platforms.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC to LA to Phoenix, composer/artist Spacefuzz, Charles Morogiello will release his fourth album, Crush Depth - A Dub-Sonic Submarine Symphony in Four Sides, March 7, 2025 on vinyl and across digital platforms.

Spacefuzz has forged a unique path through psychedelic experimental rock, landing at intense collision of poly-polyphonies and deeply emotional sonic microspheres set within a large-scale symphonic sonata form presented as a classic prog-rock double LP concept album archetype.

"All the world’s a concept album, William Shakespeare once wrote, or maybe it was Van Dyke Parks, but neither ever dreamed a night in Spacefuzz’s head, let alone a whole lifetime. The 4th or 7th or 10th album by the LA-to-Arizona underground music lifer, Crush Depth sets an interconnected suite of personal revelation to a majestic, playful sweep.""All the world’s a concept album, William Shakespeare once wrote, or maybe it was Van Dyke Parks, but neither ever dreamed a night in Spacefuzz’s head, let alone a whole lifetime. The 4th or 7th or 10th album by the LA-to-Arizona underground music lifer, Crush Depth sets an interconnected suite of personal revelation to a majestic, playful sweep." - An excerpt from Crush Depth liner notes by Jesse Jarnow co-host of The Official Grateful Deadcast, author of Heads: A Biography of Psychedelic America (DaCapo), DJ at WFMU and contributor to Pitchfork, Wired and GQ among others.

Spacefuzz Biography

Composer/artist Spacefuzz (Charles Morogiello) has been active in experimental electronic music for thirty years. He is founder, guitarist and composer for Los Angeles-based, improvisational thrash-bop trio Kiss The Frog. He has performed or recorded with: Billy Martin (Medeski, Martin & Wood), Don Preston (Frank Zappa), Mark Karan (The Dead, The Other Ones, Ratdog), Stew (The Negro Problem), The California EAR Unit and The CalArts New Century Players. Charles studied composition with modern masters Mel Powell, Mort Subotnick, Terry Riley, Lou Harrison, Harold Budd and many more. He currently lives in Phoenix, AZ with a six-year-old pug named Marty who provides improvised background vocals on all Spacefuzz albums.

Spacefuzz on Crush Depth.

"I began working on Crush Depth immediately after completing the recording of Increvable! in January 2021. At the time, I was undergoing a number of major life crises, slowly learning how to live again, moment by moment. I've often felt that I lived inside of a submarine, protected (and isolated) by my personal vessel. I never felt I was able to truly connect or communicate with others. On the healing path out into the real world, every new experience in the tentative post-pandemic world tested the ability of my emotional hull to survive the pressure. It was a daily test of my personal crush depth.

Musically, I was entranced by psychedelic-era music of The Beach Boys, particularly Smile and of course Pet Sounds. Brian Wilson's deft wielding of contrapuntal layers paired with the mental health forward lyrics of his collaborators Van Dyke Parks and Tony Asher inspired me greatly throughout the process of creating Crush Depth. It provided a spark that drove me to explore creating music that consisted of “counterpoints of counterpoints” that reflected the battle of realities that live inside the minds of many of us who have survived mental health challenges. This is why Crush Depth is dedicated, with gratitude, to Brian Wilson."

Crush Depth was recorded 2021-2024 at The Blue Room in Phoenix AZ. The album was mastered by Dave Cooley (Bob Marley & The Wailers, Roger Waters, J Dilla) at Elysian Masters with Lacquers cut by Phil Rodriguez (Tame Impala, Jerry Garcia & David Grisman, Tom Waits) at Elysian Masters. It was pressed at Gotta Groove Records, Cleveland OH.

Anita Lee
Anita Lee Publicity
+1 818-416-1628
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Hello Bee by Spacefuzz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crush Depth - A Dub-Sonic Submarine Symphony in Four Sides by artist/composer Spacefuzz

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Anita Lee
Anita Lee Publicity
+1 818-416-1628
Company/Organization
Anita Lee Publicity

Los Angeles, California, 91423
United States
+1 818-416-1628
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Boutique publicity and social media branding professional with Los Angeles theatre productions, actors, musicians, bands, authors and directors. Production and marketing services are also available at competitive prices.

https://www.anitaleepublicity.com/

More From This Author
Crush Depth - A Dub-Sonic Submarine Symphony in Four Sides by artist/composer Spacefuzz
Addison Witt Releases I Stand with the Soul of America and Brings His Artistic Vision to Dallas
New Music Video: "Suicide Ride" by Marlon Hoffman With Davey Johnstone - Directed by Dashiell Hamingson
View All Stories From This Author