AiDASH Unveils CRISTM 2.0 to Help Utilities Prevent Wildfires Before They Ignite

Intelligent vegetation management approach transforms how utilities prevent catastrophic wildfires

CRIS 2.0 provides recommended actions across multiple timeframes - from immediate needs to long-term planning - delivering a holistic solution for wildfire resilience.” — Abhishek Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of AiDASH

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiDASH, an enterprise SaaS company providing satellite-first AI applications for remote inspection and monitoring of critical infrastructure, today announced CRIS 2.0 , a major upgrade to its Climate Risk Intelligence SystemTM for wildfires, further underscoring the crucial role of vegetation management in wildfire risk reduction.Drawing from AiDASH partnerships with over 135 utilities and extensive analysis of wildfire prevention methods, CRIS 2.0 sets a new industry standard, helping utilities eliminate wildfire ignition risks by moving from reactive to proactive vegetation management and wildfire mitigation practices.These new capabilities highlight vegetation's key role in wildfire dynamics, from causing the initial ignition through power line contact, to fire intensity driven by dry grasses and fuel loads on right-of-way floors. The software also analyzes spread patterns based on vegetation and brush clearance, offering daily fuel load data and guidance on optimal vegetation placement for effective fire breaks. CRIS 2.0 provides a unique, tailored approach, using region-specific data to provide near-real-time, actionable recommendations for reducing ignition causes (including vegetation or asset issues), ignition risks, and spread potential across different time horizons.The timing is crucial - recent Los Angeles wildfires caused an estimated $250-275 billion in damages, forever changing lives and emphasizing the urgent need for better prevention strategies."Existing wildfire solutions are like throwing darts – they're based on decades-old technology and don't account for vegetation conditions that change daily, even by the hour," said Abhishek Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of AiDASH. "CRIS 2.0 goes against conventional wisdom by eliminating the cause of utility-related wildfires through proactive vegetation management and asset inspection. CRIS 2.0 provides recommended actions across multiple timeframes - from immediate needs to long-term planning - delivering a holistic solution for wildfire resilience. We've learned that existing reactive solutions aren't enough, and it only takes one wildfire to cause catastrophic damage. We can no longer accept the status quo."This release is a major update to AiDASH’s Grid Inspection and Monitoring platform and integrates seamlessly with our other applications: Intelligent Vegetation Management System™ (IVMS™) and Asset Inspection and Monitoring System™ (AIMS™), enabling them to provide surgical plans for preventing utility-related wildfires. This integrated approach enables utilities to make data-driven decisions based on risk and consequence assessment, measuring potential financial impact and communities and lives at risk.Additionally, AiDASH has released two crucial resources for utilities and regulators:- A comprehensive analysis of the recent L.A. wildfires, revealing that these incidents were detectable weeks in advance through satellite-driven vegetation stress and ignition analysis.- A new Wildfire Mitigation Playbook providing a Prevention-First Framework for Modern Grid Safety.About AiDASHAiDASH is making critical infrastructure industries climate-resilient and secure. Using our satellite-first platform for grid inspection and monitoring, our AI applications enable electric and gas utilities and landowners to transform how they manage and maintain assets. Our customers deliver ROI in their first year of deployment with reduced costs, improved reliability, and advancements in sustainability goals. AiDASH exists to safeguard critical infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty™. Learn more at www.aidash.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.