Join the journey of love across time and space in 'World’s End and The Sea Angle' by Yank Shi

Yank Shi takes readers on an exciting cosmic adventure of love, time, and space in “World’s End and The Sea Angle”

David and Emily infected the whole world with their own inner happiness. Their deep love for each other had kindled their love for the entire world and all the people.” — Excerpt from the book

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yank Shi , in partnership with Books Academy LLC, published this fantasy novel “ World’s End and The Sea Angle .” This is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and other leading online retailers.“World’s End and The Sea Angle” presents the story of David and Emily, who fell in love with each other on the campus of the University of Colorado at Boulder. Caught in a Kansas tornado, David is swept through a time-space tunnel to the Stone Age, where he experiences primitive life and strange romances. Later, he and Emily stumble into another tunnel in the Bermuda Triangle, landing in a seemingly perfect future. But they also witness the world's tragic end before returning to the present. Reunited, they explore the cosmos, making new discoveries and forming theories about the universe.To watch its book trailer, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJSbcw840xI “World’s End and The Sea Angle” was displayed during the Frankfurt International Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, from October 16 to 20, 2024. Also known as the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the event is the largest book fair in the world.This gripping narrative was highly praised by Kat Kennedy of the US Review of Books, acknowledging that, “Not only is this the story of David and Emily's love, but it is also a time travel fantasy in which David is transported to the distant past, and both are propelled into the future. The intense conversations between David and Emily are certainly an interesting technique to present the theories and ideas in the book. The many philosophical ideas brought to light are fascinating explorations of both ancient and modern thought. From genetics to ecology, there is no shortage of topics in these talks.”Lily Amanda of the Hollywood Book Reviews also gave her praise to this narrative, highlighting that “The text greatly advocates for humanity, wisdom, love, and kindness as the key elements to human co-existence as illustrated from the beginning to the end of this read. In a world which is revolving around nuclear power, war threats, insecurity, and uncertainty, Shi manages to paint a picture of the effects of a nuclear war bringing the readers to the conclusion that rationality must be exercised to preserve human civilization evoking a desire that the simulated ‘world-end’ in this book is certainly not something anyone would want.”About the Author:Yank Shi was born in China in 1941. He has lived a life driven by curiosity, learning, and creativity. He began his career teaching English in Yantai, China, prior to earning a master’s degree in Linguistics from Fudan University in Shanghai.His journey led him to the Dalian Institute of Foreign Languages and later to the United States in 1986, where he pursued master’s degrees in Linguistics and Fine Arts at the University of Colorado at Boulder, blending his passion for language and art.He then transitioned into the business world, running a semiconductor manufacturing company for two decades. Now retired, Yank dedicates his time to writing, drawing inspiration from his diverse life experiences.Visit the author’s website at https://www.yankshiauthor.com/

