Nicholas Notarberardino sparks a wake-up call in his book, “America: Return to Independence: Green Energy as the Key”

This thought-provoking narrative discusses why sovereignty and green energy are critical for America's future.

What is the righteous path of society? The most important factor in preserving this is the right of the people to be in control of their own lives.” — Excerpt from the book

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholas Notarberardino , in partnership with Books Academy LLC, published this thought-provoking narrative, “ America: Return to Independence: Green Energy as the Key .” This is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and other leading online retailers.Author Nicholas Notarberardino, also known as “Nico,” has led a distinguished career as a successful businessman and private contractor. Now retired, he is driven by a deep desire to restore America’s economic strength and independence.This book is structured into four parts. Part I provides a general overview and historical perspective on sovereignty. Part II introduces The Plan, an economic strategy aimed at revitalizing America’s greatness. Part III explores the opportunities and options available to all Americans through this plan. Finally, Part IV focuses on energy—how the development of new energy sources is a crucial component of the strategy.Author Nicholas urges readers to recognize the challenges America is facing and address them in a positive, actionable manner. These issues have been piling up for decades, and he emphasizes the urgent need to take a stand and tackle them now.This narrative addresses issues about the United States of America but is going to do it from a single platform. It is going to look at sovereignty, which is the basis for the success because sovereignty enables and protects freedom.He believes that without sovereignty, freedom in its purest form is impossible, and that sovereignty cannot thrive in the face of economic instability. The will of a country's citizens, who are ultimately in charge of its future and advancement, is just as strong as its policies. A nation is founded on the basic principles of democracy when its citizens are empowered to choose the laws that govern them.A free society is defined by the actional freedom of individual sovereignty, which is more than just a concept. However, policies and ideas that aim to establish control rather than freedom are attacking and continuously eroding these liberties.Actual freedom is an extension of human rights that must be fought for and protected; it is not merely a theoretical concept. Although the economy could be structured in a different way, the real, material economy itself developed and grew as a result of instability, which people have always managed to exploit, and ultimately, freedom from the state. Without the material prosperity that developed within the economic structure of exchange, the economy could not have survived.

