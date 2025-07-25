'Health Yeah: A Common Sense Approach to Mental Health' by Sharla King Offers Strategies for Holistic Wellness

Author www.booksacademy.org

This gripping narrative offers hope through practical, time-tested strategies.

You must remember: the GOOD and POSITIVE things in your life are worth fighting for!!!” — an excerpt from the book

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharla King , in partnership with Books Academy LLC, published “ Health Yeah: A Common Sense Approach to Mental Health .” This book is a practical guide that bridges the gap between professional mental health advice and everyday wellness strategies. This book is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading online bookstores.“Health Yeah: A Common Sense Approach to Mental Health” by Sharla King invites readers on a transformative journey toward genuine mental wellness. The book's thoughtfully designed cover features a ladybug—a powerful symbol of good fortune and renewal—embodying King's revolutionary belief that robust mental health is not an elusive dream but an achievable reality within every person's grasp.King masterfully demonstrates that mental health is inextricably woven into physical health, challenging readers to embrace the profound interconnectedness of their mental and physical states. Through her proven holistic strategies, readers discover how to cultivate an integrated lifestyle that simultaneously nurtures mental clarity and physical vitality, creating lasting transformation that radiates throughout their entire being.Author Sharla King draws her extraordinary insights from surviving three life-threatening health crises and accumulating over five decades of hands-on counseling experience. King's unparalleled expertise stems from direct, meaningful work with countless individuals, fueled by her authentic passion for human connection and unwavering commitment to creating positive change in people's lives.King's groundbreaking book offers a comprehensive arsenal of practical wisdom, brimming with battle-tested strategies that resonate with readers across every demographic and life circumstance. She boldly challenges readers to seize complete ownership of their happiness, emphasizing that the power to discover and maintain their personal "happy place" resides entirely within their control—a revolutionary message in our era of overwhelming external pressures and constant distractions.Through developing a healthier mindset, individuals create powerful ripple effects that dramatically enhance not only their existence but also profoundly uplift everyone in their sphere—family members, friends, colleagues, and entire communities. King's transformative insights provide the essential catalyst needed to reclaim our innate wisdom and establish mental health as our highest priority and most valuable investment.About the Author:Sharla King has been married to her husband for 56 years, a period marked by both ups and downs. She has three children, twin sons and a daughter, who’ve blossomed into remarkable adults, which has given them much joy after the arrival of six grandchildren. She has been a counselor for 39 years, helping people find their own peace and happiness.

The Spotlight Network on Health Yeah by: Sharla King

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.