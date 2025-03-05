Yank Shi tells a story of love, destiny, and past lives in his book 'My Three Human Lives'

www.booksacademy.org Author - Yank Shi My Three Human Lives

A gripping narrative of three lives, interwoven souls, and timeless connections.

There must be God that involved in it. For the reincarnation of human beings, some people believe it and some people doubt it.” — Excerpt from the book

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yank Shi , in partnership with Books Academy LLC, published this compelling narrative “ My Three Human Lives .” The story inspires readers to ponder the mysteries of reincarnation and the relationship between the present and the past. This book is available and distributed worldwide. Grab a copy today and enjoy an engaging read.In "My Three Human Lives," Yank Shi grips readers with a story that moves through different times and places. It digs into ideas about memories, who we are, and what fate has in store. The protagonist recalls three lives, each full of love and loss, shaped by history's twists and turns.The protagonist of the story lives as a noble lady in China before 1949, then becomes a hard-working farmer in the People's Republic and ends up as a teacher and writer in today's America. This journey gives readers a lot to think about how the past, present, and future lives connect.The narrative is full of profound questions about fate, free will, and the lessons learned from each life as recognizable entities appear in different forms.This gripping narrative was displayed during the Frankfurt International Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, from October 16 to 20, 2024. Also known as the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the event is the largest book fair in the world.“My Three Human Lives” by Yank Shi was commended by Carolyn Davis of the US Review of Books, to wit, “This work is well worth reading as it integrates literature, history, sociology, and much more about recent history and the present. Most important is the relating of some profound mysteries that have influenced not only the author's existence but, potentially, all lives. Fans of novels about reincarnation will likely find this book of interest."Subhrajit Saha of the Hollywood Book Reviews also gave praise to this narrative, stating that, “In addition to jaw dropping plot, the backdrop, emotional quotient, and a few dilemmas made the novel even more engaging. The narration of a spine-chilling description of extremism and making the nation hell for people not interested in some particular ideology, and people eating meat from the dead inmates to satisfy their hunger during the feminine made the backdrop of the novel more authentic.”Watch the “My Three Human Lives” book trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JD_s7oscrAY About the Author:Yank Shi was born in China in 1941. He has lived a life driven by curiosity, learning, and creativity. He began his career teaching English in Yantai, China, prior to earning a master’s degree in linguistics from Fudan University in Shanghai.His journey led him to the Dalian Institute of Foreign Languages and later to the United States in 1986, where he pursued master’s degrees in Linguistics and Fine Arts at the University of Colorado at Boulder, blending his passion for language and art.He then transitioned into the business world, running a semiconductor manufacturing company for two decades. Now retired, Yank dedicates his time to writing, drawing inspiration from his diverse life experiences.Visit the author’s website at https://www.yankshiauthor.com/

