U.S. Chamber, Greater Bakersfield Chamber Host U.S. Representative Vince Fong for Roundtable on Tax Reform

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Bakersfield Chamber hosted U.S. Representative Vince Fong (R-CA-20) for a roundtable discussion in Bakersfield, California with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Vince Fong is on the frontlines, working to ensure that Central Valley residents will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“Extending the pro-growth tax provisions of the TCJA is a top priority for the U.S. Chamber and businesses around the country,” said Jennings Imel, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Today’s discussion with business leaders in Bakersfield showcased the benefits of the TCJA and why it’s so important for Congress to move quickly to avoid costly tax increases. Congressman Fong understands that extending the TCJA will allow local businesses to grow, hire, and invest, and we appreciate his leadership on this critical issue.”

“After speaking with local business leaders today, it is clear that we need a tax code that enables the residents and business owners in the Central Valley to provide for their families and invest in our communities,” said Congressman Vince Fong. “The extension of the Trump Tax Cuts are critical to provide certainty for our economy to grow and for businesses to expand and hire. The Trump Tax Cuts will benefit the Central Valley and the rest of the state and nation as we work to promote a healthy economy and financial prosperity for local residents to pursue the American dream.”

“The Greater Bakersfield Chamber was proud to partner with the U.S. Chamber in hosting Congressman Fong for an important tax policy discussion,” said Janelle Capra, President & CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber. “Many of our business members are concerned about facing a massive tax hike at the end of the year in the absence of congressional action. Today’s conversation was incredibly valuable, and we appreciate Congressman Fong’s willingness to listen and advocate for Bakersfield families and businesses.”