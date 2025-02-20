U.S. Chamber, Roanoke Regional Chamber Host U.S. Representative Ben Cline for Roundtable on Tax Reform

DALEVILLE, VA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Regional Roanoke Chamber hosted U.S. Representative Ben Cline (R-VA-06) for a roundtable discussion at Pratt Industries with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Ben Cline is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 6th District of Virginia will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber thanks Congressman Cline for working to ensure that the pro-growth policies enacted in the TCJA continue to benefit all Americans,” said Rodney Davis, Head of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “All policy is local, and by taking the conversation around tax reform outside of Washington, DC, and to Daleville is a testament to his commitment to advocating for families and businesses throughout Virginia’s 6th Congressional District.”

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, creating jobs and opportunities for hardworking Americans. With key provisions of President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act set to expire, Congress must act to stop looming tax hikes that would hurt our local job creators and slow economic growth,” said Congressman Ben Cline. “These tax cuts have helped businesses to expand, invest in their employees, and strengthen communities across Virginia’s Sixth District. I appreciated the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Roanoke Regional Chamber for hosting me in Daleville today to hear directly from local business leaders about the challenges they face and to discuss my commitment to extending these pro-growth policies so they can continue to grow and succeed.”

"Extending the pro-growth tax provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is critical to ensuring continued economic opportunity for the region of Virginia’s Blue Ridge and beyond,” said Eric Sichau, President and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Without action, this would prohibit job creation, investment, and growth. We sincerely appreciate the Congressman’s time today to discuss this matter with regional leaders. The Roanoke Regional Chamber remains committed to advocating for policies that allow our local businesses to thrive and our communities to prosper."