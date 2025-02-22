Coerver Coaching Just for Girls Kicks Off at JC Sports on March 2nd

Coerver Just For Girls

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coerver Coaching, the world-renowned soccer training program, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive 12-week technical program designed "Just for girls", starting on March 2nd at JC Sports. This program is a unique opportunity for young female athletes to enhance their technical skills and build confidence in a supportive environment.Developed in partnership with legendary professional soccer player Kristine Lilly , this program focuses on improving individual technical skills while emphasizing teamwork and collaboration. With an environment tailored specifically for girls, participants will feel free to make mistakes, learn from them, and grow both as players and teammates.Coerver Coaching is recognized as the number one soccer coaching program in the world, and our partnership with Adidas reflects our commitment to providing top-tier training and resources. Due to the program's immense success and popularity in Houston last year, where it quickly sold out, we are excited to kick off our second season.“Spaces are limited, so we encourage families to sign up now,” shares Cesar Coronel, Director of Coerver Coaching in Houston and Mexico. "This program is not only about technical skill development; it’s about empowering our young girls to become confident athletes in a nurturing environment.”JC Sports is proud to be the only fully licensed soccer center in South Texas to offer the Coerver Coaching curriculum, making this a truly special opportunity for local girls aged 7-14.Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exceptional program! Sign up now via the link below:For further information, please contact:Cesar CoronelDirector, Coerver Coachingcesar@coerver.comJoin us at JC Sports and experience the benefits of Coerver Coaching Just for Girls! Let’s kick off a new season of growth, confidence, and fun on the field!

