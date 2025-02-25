Thrilling New Installment in the Red Hotel Series is Released: RED ULTIMATUM by Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman

Red Hotel Logo Red Ultimatum - 4th book in the Red Hotel Series 4 Books of the Red Hotel Series

International Political Intrigue and Relentless Action Unfold in the Latest Dan Reilly Adventure

RED ULTIMATUM is a must-read warning of just how far a power-hungry dictator will go to upset the balance of power and ignite a new Cold War.” — WILLIAM GRIMSLEY, Major General, U.S. Army (Retired)

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcing the release of RED ULTIMATUM (Beaufort Books), the fourth electrifying novel in the acclaimed Red Hotel series by authors Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman. This latest thriller catapults readers into a high-stakes world of geopolitical tension, globe-hopping espionage, and unrelenting action.“Grossman and Fuller have delivered both a thrilling read and a terrifying warning that today’s geopolitical fiction could very well become tomorrow’s headlines!”LARRY MONDRAGON, Executive Producer, “The Wheel of Time”- Sony/Amazon TV Series“RED ULTIMATUM is a must-read warning of just how far a power-hungry dictator will go to upset the balance of power and ignite a new Cold War.”WILLIAM GRIMSLEY, Major General, U.S. Army (Retired)RED ULTIMATUM — The World on the Razor’s Edge.A former U.S. President's plane is mysteriously downed over the Atlantic Ocean. Revolutionary forces launch a surprise attack in Cairo. The U.S. Secretary of State is abducted in Panama. A North Korean ballistic missile submarine stealthily approaches the American West Coast. A Russian sleeper cell operative is activated within the halls of Congress. A female assassin sets her sights on a target in Washington D.C.'s National Mall.At the center of this maelstrom is Russian President Nicolai Gorshkov, a master manipulator orchestrating a devious plan to destabilize the U.S. But China perceives Gorshkov's actions as a threat to its global ambitions and issues a stern ultimatum, setting the stage for a geopolitical showdown.DAN REILLY RETURNSReturning in RED ULTIMATUM is hero Dan Reilly, the astute hotel executive and covert CIA operative, who must navigate the intricate web of international deceit. As a trusted confidant of the kidnapped Secretary of State, Reilly must decipher complex moves on the global chessboard and is thrust into the thick of action across continents and oceans, confronting adversaries on land, in Cairo, Miami, Panama, the Columbian jungle, and Washington, D.C.PRAISE FOR THE RED HOTEL SERIES The Red Hotel series has been lauded for its gripping narratives and uncanny parallels to real-world events. RED CHAOS, the third book in the series, has received critical acclaim and is now in its fifth printing. Reviewers have commended the series for its "breakneck-paced scenarios" and "compelling, most realistic, and fast-paced storytelling."AVAILABILITYRED ULTIMATUM is available now in hardcover, paperback, eBook, and Audible editions through major retailers, including Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Unabridged Bookstore, and Indigo Chapters.To learn more about RED ULTIMATUM, RED CHAOS, RED DECEPTION, RED HOTEL , the authors, news, and merchandise, go to redhotelseries.comRED ULTIMATUM Trailer HEREABOUT THE AUTHORSED FULLER is CEO of Laguna Strategic Advisors, a global consortium providing business consulting services worldwide. He has served on both business and charitable boards during his forty-year career with Marriott International where he was chief marketing officer followed by 22 years as president and managing director of Marriott International.Under his management the international division grew from 16 to 550 hotels in 73 countries with 80,000 associates and sales of 8 billion dollars. Upon retirement, Ed repurposed his career in several arenas. He has served on five university boards as well as adjunct professor for both MBA and undergraduate students. For over four years he was a blogger for Forbes and other tourism and lodging industry media.As an author, Ed published “You Can’t Lead with Your Feet on the Desk” with English, Japanese, and Chinese editions. In 2018, he and co-author Gary Grossman, released their high energy thriller RED HOTEL, followed by RED DECEPTION and RED CHAOS. RED UILTIMATUM is their fourth collaboration. Ed served as an Army captain in both Germany and Vietnam, receiving the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation medals. He and his wife Michela reside in Orange County, California. To learn more, go to edwinfuller.comGARY GROSSMAN’s first novel, EXECUTIVE ACTIONs, propelled him into the world of geopolitical thrillers. EXECUTIVE TREASON, EXECUTIVE COMMAND, and EXECUTIVE FORCE further tapped Grossman’s experience as a journalist, newspaper columnist, documentary television producer, reporter, and media historian.In addition to the bestselling Executive series, Grossman wrote the international award-winning OLD EARTH, a geological thriller that spans all of time.Grossman has contributed to the New York Times and the Boston Globe, and was a columnist for the Boston Herald American. He covered presidential campaigns for WBZ-TV in Boston. He is a multiple Emmy Award-winning network television producer, a print and television journalist, a novelist, and a film and TV historian. His career has included stints producing for NBC News, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, PBS and 40 cable networks. He served as chair of the Government Affairs Committee for the Caucus for Producers, Writers and Directors, and is a member of the International Thriller Writers Association. He was also a trustee at Emerson College and serves on the Boston University Metropolitan College Advisory Board. Grossman has taught at Emerson College, Boston University, USC, and currently teaches at Loyola Marymount University and Emerson College Los Angeles. For more information, log onto: garygrossmanbooks.com.

