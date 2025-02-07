ED FULLER RECEIVED THE ALIS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Marriott Execs: Julius Robinson, Tony Capuano, Peggy Roe, Carla Murray, Ed Fuller (awardee / retired), Craig Smith (retired from Marriott), Javier Cano ALIS Ed Fuller with Anthony Capuano ALIS Awards Ed & Michela Fuller

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ed Fuller, former long-time global Marriott executive , was presented with the ALIS Lifetime Achievement Award during the 24th annual the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) on Tuesday January 28, 2025, in Los Angeles.This prominent award is presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to the hospitality industry through their actions, deeds, and great accomplishments.Fuller is a seasoned leader in the hospitality industry with a distinguished career spanning over five decades. He served with Marriott for 40 years, holding several key marketing, sales, and operational positions, including Chief Commercial Officer. He also served as Marriott International's President & Managing Director of International Lodging for 22 years, overseeing global operations, international expansion, crisis management, and strategic development.Under Fuller’s leadership, Marriott established 555 hotels in 73 countries, generating $8 billion in annual sales and creating 80,000 jobs worldwide.To prepare for his corporate career, Fuller graduated from Boston University’s School of Business and attended Harvard Business School (AMP). He also served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, earning the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal for his service in Vietnam and Germany. His military background laid the foundation for his leadership style and crisis management expertise, which he later applied to his business endeavors.After retiring from Marriott in 2012, Fuller has remained actively involved in the corporate world through teaching at several universities, engaging in philanthropic efforts, and serving on various boards. An accomplished author, Fuller has published five books, including his leadership-focused work " You Can’t Lead with Your Feet on the Desk " and the "Red Hotel Series” of fictional thrillers — releasing book four in February 2025.The thrillers are available in hardcovers, paperbacks, eBooks, and Audio Books. With more information available at redhotelseries.com."Ed Fuller personifies the globetrotting executive that spearheaded a worldwide footprint for American hotel brands through building strong relationships with many cultures,” said Jeff Higley, president of The BHN Group. “Ed’s track record speaks for itself as his leadership took Marriott from 16 international hotels to becoming a global leader and set the tone for hotel brands to become the worldwide juggernauts we know today. His far-reaching contributions to the hotel industry are extraordinary, and we’re honored to present him with the well-deserved ALIS Lifetime Achievement Award.”Produced by Northstar Travel Group, in association with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and The BHN Group, the two-and-a-half-day ALIS event featured an extensive array of seminars and panels hosted by leading experts and investors discussing important trends and identifying new opportunities. The conference attracts the lodging industry’s leading hotel executives, investors, lenders, developers, and professional advisory community. ALIS is collocated with ALIS Law and ALIS DESIGN+, providing an unparalleled opportunity to learn, network, collaborate, and get deals done.PAST ALIS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENTS ARE:2024: David Kong • 2023: Philip F. Anschutz • 2022: Michael Shannon • 2021: Kathleen Taylor • 2020: Robert L. Johnson • 2019: Stewart Bainum, Jr. • 2018: Thomas Pritzker • 2017: Thomas J. Corcoran, Jr. • 2016: Hasmukh P. (H.P.) Rama • 2015: Bob Hazard • 2014: Jack DeBoer • 2013: Michael A. Leven • 2012: Marilyn Carlson Nelson • 2011: John C. Portman, Jr. • 2010: Randell A. Smith • 2009: Horst Schulze • 2008: Stephen F. Bollenbach • 2007: John Q. Hammons • 2006: Michael Eisner • 2005: Isadore Sharp • 2004: Sam Barshop • 2003: Bill Marriott • 2002: Michael Rose

