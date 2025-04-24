RED HOTEL SERIES MERCHANDISE IS NOW AVAILABLE

Red Hotel Logo Red Hotel Series Mug Red Hotel Series Laptop Sleeve

The New Red Hotel Series Website Now Features a Shop!

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the recent release of their fourth thriller in the Red Hotel Series, Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman are happy to announce the addition of a merchandise shop on their website. The shop features items including Red Hotel branded coffee mugs t-shirts, hoodies and caps. The Red Hotel Series Shop also offers tools like laptop sleeves in various sizes and mouse pads to bring the thrillers to your workspace. Totes and luggage tags were recently added.The Red Hotel Series Shop makes it easy to get merchandise that represents the brand and the four bestselling books. New items will be added throughout the year. RED ULTIMATUM, the fourth book in their Red Hotel Series of international thrillers is has been released and is available in hard cover, e-book, paperback and audiobook. Find them at Amazon , Barnes & Nobel, and Beaufort Books.RED ULTIMATUM preview: A former U.S. President’s plane is brought down in the Atlantic. Revolutionary forces attack Cairo. The U.S. Secretary of State is kidnapped in Panama. A North Korean ballistic missile submarine tracks toward America’s West Coast. A sleeper cell spy awakens in the halls of Congress. A woman assassin takes aim on the Washington Mall. Behind it all is Russian President Nicolai Gorshkov who has mastered the ability to walk between the raindrops and not get wet.Until…China determines that Gorshkov’s policies are endangering its global initiatives…until Beijing issues Gorshkov a defiant ultimatum…until Dan Reilly, hotel executive/CIA freelancer, and friend of the Secretary of State, reads the moves on the international political chessboard and picks up the pieces. The non-stop action plays out on Air, Land, and Sea. Yet, with so many geo-political threads being tugged simultaneously, will the Russian leader succeed getting another step closer to rebuilding the old Soviet Empire in his image?To learn more about RED ULTIMATUM, RED CHAOS, RED DECEPTION, RED HOTEL, the authors, news, and events, go to redhotelseries.comRED ULTIMATUM (book 4), RED CHAOS (book 3), RED DECEPTION (book 2), and RED HOTEL (book 1) are published by Beaufort Books and available in print, eBook, and Audible additions.ABOUT THE AUTHORSED FULLER is CEO of Laguna Strategic Advisors, a global consortium providing business consulting services worldwide. He has served on both business and charitable boards during his forty-year career with Marriott International where he was chief marketing officer followed by 22 years as president and managing director of Marriott International.Under his management the international division grew from 16 to 550 hotels in 73 countries with 80,000 associates and sales of 8 billion dollars. Upon retirement, Ed repurposed his career in several arenas. He has served on five university boards as well as adjunct professor for both MBA and undergraduate students. For over four years he was a blogger for Forbes and other tourism and lodging industry media.As an author, Ed published ‘You Can’t Lead with Your Feet on the Desk’ in English, Japanese and Chinese distributed throughout the world. In 2018, he and co-author Gary Grossman, released their high energy thriller Red Hotel and in 2021 they released Red Deception, which will soon be followed by Red Chaos as part of the Red Hotel series. Ed served as an Army captain in both Germany and Vietnam, receiving the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation medals. He and his wife Michela reside in Orange County, California. To learn more, go to edwinfuller.comGARY GROSSMAN’s first novel, Executive Actions, propelled him into the world of geopolitical thrillers. Executive Treason, Executive Command, and Executive Force further tapped Grossman’s experience as a journalist, newspaper columnist, documentary television producer, reporter, and media historian.In addition to the bestselling Executive series, Grossman wrote the international award-winning Old Earth, a geological thriller that spans all of time. With Red Hotel and Red Deception, his collaborations with Ed Fuller, Grossman entered a new realm of globe-hopping thriller writing.Grossman has contributed to the New York Times and the Boston Globe, and was a columnist for the Boston Herald American. He covered presidential campaigns for WBZ-TV in Boston. He isa multiple Emmy Award-winning network television producer, a print and television journalist, a novelist and a film and TV historian. His career has included stints producing for NBC News, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, PBS and 40 cable networks. He served as chair of the Government Affairs Committee for the Caucus for Producers, Writers and Directors, and is a member of the International Thriller Writers. He was a trustee at Emerson College and serves on the Boston University Metropolitan College Advisory Board. Grossman has taught at Emerson College, Boston University, USC, and currently teaches at Loyola Marymount University and Emerson College Los Angeles. To learn more, go to garygrossmanbooks.com

