Slovenia Weekly reader satisfaction survey

SLOVENIA, February 21 - Dear Slovenia Weekly reader,

please find link to a short questionnaire regarding your satisfaction with the Government newsletter Slovenia Weekly. The aim of the survey is to find out how satisfied you, our readers, are with the content and quality of Slovenia Weekly.

The survey is anonymous and will take you approximately 5 minutes to complete. The data we collect will be treated confidentially and analysed in general terms. The data will be used exclusively to improve the Government's weekly newsletter Slovenia Weekly. Please answer the questions honestly. You have until 7 March 2025 to complete the questionnaire.

Thank you very much for your cooperation.

Link to a short questionnaire.