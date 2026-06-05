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National Assembly confirms new government cabinet

SLOVENIA, June 5 - The new government has pledged to reform Slovenia's economic development model and put the economy on a growth trajectory with a combination of tax cuts, streamlining of administration, and the fight against corruption.

It has vowed to pursue more business-friendly policies and be more open to private initiative than its predecessor, including in healthcare and education.

As part of a streamlining drive, the new government has cut the number of ministries from 20 to 15, with Janša's Democratic Party (SDS) in control of seven portfolios, the NSi-led trio five, and the Democrats three.

Janša told MPs ahead of the vote that this would be a "government for all of Slovenia and all generations," and pledged to reach out to the opposition to forge a development partnership.

"Slovenia can have a bright future if we are capable of exploiting all potentials - and cooperate in doing that," he said after his predecessor Robert Golob formally handed over his office.

Source: STA

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National Assembly confirms new government cabinet

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