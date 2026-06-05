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Handover of duties at the Ministry of the Economy, Labour and Sport

SLOVENIA, June 5 - Today, a formal handover of duties took place at the Ministry of the Economy, Labour and Sport between outgoing  Minister Matjaž Han and new Minister Dr Anže Logar.

With the new minister, policy area of labour (labour policies are?) is now included within the ministry’s scope, alongside with areas of economy and sport. In this way, the ministry brings together key policies that influence the labour market, economic growth, and the development of sport.

These three areas remain central to Slovenia’s continued development, strengthening of competitiveness, and improving the quality of life of its residents.

At the handover, the outgoing minister thanked colleagues for their work during his term and wished new minister successful leadership, while Minister Dr Anže Logar underlined the importance of cooperation and the continued development of all three policy areas.

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Handover of duties at the Ministry of the Economy, Labour and Sport

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