President and CEO of The Birmingham Group, Brian Binke, Featured in Rigzone, What Trends Will Shape Oil and Gas Hiring In 2025?

this will create critical skill gap” — Brian Binke

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What trends will shape oil and gas hiring in 2025?

That was the question Rigzone posed to Dave Mount, Executive Vice President of Louisiana-based OneSource Professional Search, a Xenspire Company, and Brian Binke, the President and CEO of Michigan based the Birmingham Group, an affiliate of Sanford Rose Associates.

Responding to the query, Mount told Rigzone that OneSource Professional Search sees “a mixed hiring market in 2025 as several factors play out”.

“First the bad news - continuing energy sector M&A activity and larger company staff reductions … will put more qualified people on the street and also accelerate early retirements,” Mount said.

In his response to Rigzone’s question, Binke said “the oil and gas industry is adjusting to significant shifts as many of the most experienced professionals near retirement”.

Binke told Rigzone that he believes “this will create critical skill gaps”.

Read full article here: https://www.rigzone.com/news/what_trends_will_shape_oil_and_gas_hiring_in_2025-19-feb-2025-179674-article/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.