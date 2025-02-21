Governor Abbott Congratulates Corpus Christi As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, February 21 - February 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Corpus Christi on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Corpus Christi’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193.8 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Corpus Christi and Visit Corpus Christi on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Corpus Christi is a hallmark of Gulf Coast tourism, where unforgettable outdoor experiences meet family-friendly attractions and colorful culture,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “As a Tourism Friendly Texas Community, Corpus Christi is recognized for its commitment to creating unforgettable visitor experiences on and off the beach.”

“Congratulations to the City of Corpus Christi and Visit Corpus Christi for earning the designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa. “Corpus Christi is a beautiful tourist destination with much to offer, including its natural beauty, museums, sports teams, great places to eat, and much more. Corpus Christi, the ‘Sparkling City by the Sea’ is a great place to visit. I commend our city leaders and the board of directors of Visit Corpus Christi for their work to promote tourism and achieving this designation.”

"Corpus Christi has long been a gem on the Texas coast, and this recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is well deserved,” said Senator Adam Hinojosa. “With a storied history that dates back to its founding, our city has grown into a hub of culture, education, and coastal beauty. From our vibrant downtown and rich cultural events to the USS Lexington, Texas State Aquarium, and the incredible work of Texas A&M University‒Corpus Christi in showcasing our unique ecosystems, Corpus Christi offers something truly special. I hope more people take the opportunity to visit and experience everything our city has to offer.”

“Congratulations to Corpus Christi on becoming a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Todd Hunter. “This designation showcases our city's vibrant culture and attractions, while underscoring the vital role of tourism in driving economic growth and job creation in Texas.”

“Receiving the Tourism Friendly Texas designation is a point of pride for all of us, as it reflects the dedication of our hospitality community to creating unforgettable experiences,” said Visit Corpus Christi Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO Meredith Darden. “We are excited to continue sharing the Gulf Coast Capital with the world and celebrating the positive impact of tourism on our community.”

“Earning the Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation is a testament to the incredible work Visit Corpus Christi does to elevate our city as a premier travel destination,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “This recognition not only highlights their efforts but also reinforces our city's role as a leader in Texas tourism. We are proud of this accomplishment and excited for what it means for the future of Corpus Christi.”

“Our small businesses are the backbone of Corpus Christi’s vibrant tourism industry, and this recognition celebrates their invaluable contributions,” said Visit Corpus Christi Board Chair Richard Lomax. “Visit Corpus Christi’s commitment to empowering our tourism infrastructure and fostering meaningful partnerships has been instrumental in positioning our city as a premier Texas destination. This designation reflects the collective effort of our entire community.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.