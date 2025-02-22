Gregory M. Davis, Sr., Releases a New Relationships Book, 'When The Wrong One Comes: Identifying The Wrong One'

Greg Davis has served in ministry for 40 years. He is an established and trusted authority on dating and marriage.

Greg Davis is a highly effective relationship coach who offers a wealth of knowledge. As seen on his popular YouTube channel, “When The Right One Comes,” iHeart Radio, Facebook, and Clubhouse.” — Reuben Wanjala

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly four decades, Greg Davis has served in ministry. Over the last eight years, he has successfully transitioned into the relationship sphere, establishing himself as a trusted authority on dating, marriage, and all things relationship-related. With 20 years of marital experience, he offers a wealth of knowledge as a highly effective relationship coach. As a single man for the past decade, Greg shares insights on his YouTube channel, “When The Right One Comes,” and through iHeart Radio, Instagram, Facebook, and Clubhouse.What began as a handful of popular tweets quickly evolved into a movement. Greg is now the author of over a dozen books, including the popular title When The Right One Comes and his latest release, When The Wrong One Comes. In addition to his work in relationships, he is a pastor, speaker, television personality, and global influencer. He is also one of the Founding Fathers of the Full Gospel Movement—established by Bishop Paul Morton Sr. and now led by Presiding Bishop Joseph W. Walker III.Greg’s media and television career spans over a decade, hosting numerous programs on The Word Network, the nation’s largest urban Christian network. He oversees several live shows with thousands of weekly viewers, such as The Young Prophet, the Young Preacher Movement, and When The Right One Comes:Greg Davis remains committed to transforming lives worldwide through his positive influence and global platform.What happens when love feels like more of a struggle than a blessing? When the Right Wrong One Comes explores the raw realities of dating as a woman, shining a light on the challenges, heartbreak, and hard-earned lessons that come with opening your heart while looking for love and/or a marriage.This book takes readers on a journey through the highs and lows of finding love while balancing the responsibilities of defining personal boundaries, including:• The emotional toll of trusting someone new and protecting your children from potential heartbreak.• The societal judgment and unsolicited advice that women often face.• The pitfalls of ignoring red flags and settling for less than you deserve.Breaking free from generational cycles of unhealthy relationships and redefining love on your terms.Reclaiming your confidence, identity, and self-worth through every trial and triumph.Written with unflinching honesty and cultural depth, When the Wrong One Comes is a heartfelt reflection on the power of strength, the necessity of self-love, and the wisdom gained from learning what love shouldn’t be. For every woman who’s weathered the storms of dating, this book is a cautionary tale and an inspiring guide to finding the love you truly deserve.For More Information

