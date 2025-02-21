STATEMENT BY TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER BLASTING BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S “DIETARY GUIDELINES”

“The Biden administration’s so-called ‘scientific’ report for the 2025 Dietary Guidelines is nothing more than a politically driven attack on American agriculture. This is just a continuation of the woke left’s war on the meat industry due to climate change nonsense and feel-good dietary agendas. They claim their recommendations are ‘science-backed’ and ‘data-driven,’ but if that were true, why does their report ignore the overwhelming evidence that beef is good for you and essential to a balanced diet?

This report directly impacts policies set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Health and Human Services (HHS), shaping how Americans eat, how our farmers and ranchers operate, and, ultimately, our nation's health. Yet, the Biden administration pushed an agenda that undermines real nutrition and impacts every state nutrition program, including my own. This is simply not what Texas and Texans want.

Beef is one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. It is packed with animal-based proteins, iron, amino acids, and essential vitamins that growing children, active adults, and seniors alike need to thrive. Texas ranchers produce the safest, highest-quality beef in the world. Farmers and ranchers struggle enough to feed our nation. Instead of supporting them, Biden administration appointees are still trying to push radical, plant-based alternatives that don’t measure up nutritionally or economically.

President Donald Trump, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and USDA Secretary Rollins are already working together to restore common sense to agricultural policy and nutrition guidelines. They believe in science, as I do, and believe in farmers and ranchers. Americans should have guidance to consume real, wholesome food—not leftist-manipulated nonsense. I am confident the Trump Administration will put facts over politics, reject or alter this report, and continue working to make America healthy again.”