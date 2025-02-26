Logic20/20 celebrates Logic Values Award and Volunteer of the Year Award winners

Kimberly Smith and Alexander Johnson will each receive $10,000 to plan their dream vacations, while Jaysa Duffin will donate her entire $1,000 winnings to the Community Animal Resource & Education Society

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, is proud to announce the recipients of its Logic Values Award (LVA) and Volunteer of the Year Award (VOYA). The LVA recognizes employees who exemplify Logic20/20's core values: Drive Toward Excellence, Foster a Culture of We, and Act with Integrity, while the VOYA celebrates a Logician’s service to the community. Logicians are encouraged to use their annual 16 hours of Volunteer Time Off (VTO) to make an impact through service to non-profit organizations.Logic Values AwardEach year, two LVA winners are selected through Logician-led nominations and awarded a paid vacation of their choice, valued at $10,000.• Kimberly Smith, Director of Marketing, was recognized for her decade of work in building a marketing engine alongside her fellow marketers, for fostering a culture of “we”, her collaboration across the business, and infusing fun throughout the organization. “What makes this award so special is that it reflects the spirit of teamwork and continuous growth that defines Logic20/20,” said Kimberly. “I’m grateful to be a part of a company that values how we show up every day — and even more grateful to celebrate this honor with my family.”• Alexander Johnson, Solution Architect in the firm’s Advanced Analytics practice, was honored for his contributions to driving business growth and fostering a positive, innovative, and inclusive workplace culture. “This award is a huge honor and it’s been made even more meaningful by my colleagues' support. I’m grateful to be part of a team that truly invests in its people and their potential. Excited to use this award and come back fresh to tackle new problems,” shared Alexander.Volunteer of the Year AwardThe Volunteer of the Year Award celebrates Logicians who give back to their communities through service to 501(c)(3) organizations. To qualify, Logicians must complete at least eight hours of service and can be self-nominated or recommended by a colleague. Nominations are reviewed and voted on by the Volunteer Committee co-chairs and members of the Executive Leadership Team. VOYA recipients receive a recognition plaque and a $1,000 prize, with $500 awarded to the Logician and $500 to the organization of their choice.• Jaysa Duffin, Executive Assistant, won our latest VOYA award for her work with the Community Animal Resource & Education Society (CARES), a no-kill animal shelter. "I’m honored to receive the Volunteer of the Year Award. Volunteering with CARES has been incredibly rewarding because I strongly believe in adopting dogs and giving pets a second chance at a loving home. What keeps me coming back is knowing how much the dogs rely on volunteers for walks, playtime, and socialization. While the CARES team provides incredible care, volunteers help give the animals the extra attention and enrichment they need while they wait for their forever homes. I encourage everyone to get involved — just a little of your time can make a huge difference in their lives. I’m thrilled to donate my entire award to CARES so they can continue their vital work providing food, medical care, and shelter for animals in need. It means so much that Logic20/20 recognizes and supports community service."“Recognizing Logicians who embody our core values, both inside the office and in our communities, is essential to fostering the culture we’ve built together,” said Christian O'Meara, CEO of Logic20/20. “Whether on the job or during volunteer time, the best learning happens when we get to connect authentically with our communities and our world. I value travel as a life-changing experience and want to provide our LVA winners with a gift that attempts to match their dedication to the company and extend gratitude for their hard work. It’s a privilege to support our employees’ continued growth — both personally and professionally. Congratulations to Kimberly, Alexander, and Jaysa for their extraordinary contributions!”For more information on life at Logic20/20, please visit: https://logic2020.com/careers/life-at-logic/

