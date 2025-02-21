Submit Release
News Search

There were 368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,807 in the last 365 days.

Workers’ compensation increase for serious and willful misconduct doesn’t include public employee disability payments

In California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation v. Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board, the Supreme Court today limits the workers’ compensation benefits an injured prison guard can recover for his employer’s serious and willful misconduct. That misconduct, which was found to be a failure to deal with a planned attack by inmates, requires a 50 percent increase in compensation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Workers’ compensation increase for serious and willful misconduct doesn’t include public employee disability payments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more