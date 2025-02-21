Workers’ compensation increase for serious and willful misconduct doesn’t include public employee disability payments

In California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation v. Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board, the Supreme Court today limits the workers’ compensation benefits an injured prison guard can recover for his employer’s serious and willful misconduct. That misconduct, which was found to be a failure to deal with a planned attack by inmates, requires a 50 percent increase in compensation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.