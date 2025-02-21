Submit Release
9th Circuit asks state Supreme Court to weigh life insurance law

(Subscription required) A federal appellate panel has asked the California Supreme Court to determine whether the state's "lapse statutes" protecting policyholders who miss a life insurance payment apply to policies originally issued in another state. The case stems from a $2 million policy denial after a California resident failed to make a timely payment.

