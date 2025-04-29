Contractually limiting damages for willful injury is not allowed

The court decided that contractually limiting willful injury damages is just as improper as agreeing to eliminate those damages. It said, “contractual releases of tort liability threaten to undermine our tort system’s goal of maintaining community standards of conduct and ensuring wrongdoers compensate those they harm.”

