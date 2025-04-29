California has sued Trump 15 times in his first 100 days. Where do those cases stand?

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta says he is defending Californians and American democracy by suing a lawless Trump administration. Trump administration officials have accused California leaders of wasting taxpayer dollars to block an agenda Americans voted for.

