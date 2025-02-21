Montgomery County Leaders Host United in Service and Support Community Meeting on February 25 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, February 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 21, 2025

From the Offices of the Montgomery County Council and the County Executive

Virtual community meeting on Zoom to uplift federal workers and residents

Council President Kate Stewart, Vice President Will Jawando, County Executive Marc Elrich and the full Council invite you to a virtual community meeting in solidarity with federal workers and residents on February 25 starting at 7 p.m. The community meeting will be conducted on Zoom.

With the federal workforce facing an uncertain future and fundamental rights under attack, local leaders are coming together to show their support for community members and encourage residents to reach out for assistance. County leaders will be joined by U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Jamie Raskin who are all working together to assist Montgomery County residents.

“Trump and Musk are attacking our communities, including our hard-working federal employees, and the vital services they provide to the American people – all while working to give a massive tax cut to the rich,” Senator Van Hollen said. “We’re fighting back against their attacks in Congress, in the Courts, and together in our communities. We’re committed to protecting Americans’ rights and standing up for our federal workforce and the important work they do – from delivering veterans’ benefits to developing new medical treatments to providing daily weather data.” “I’m with people in my district every day—including federal workers, federal contractors, refugees and immigrants, and the LGBTQ+ community—who are victims of the disastrous Trump-Vance policy agenda, and I’m working hard in Congress to protect our community and our democracy against these escalating threats,” said Congressman Raskin, who represents Maryland’s Eighth District in the U.S. House of Representatives. “I’m grateful for our powerful federal-local partnership in Montgomery County that helps us deliver for the people we serve during these times: sharing information, expanding resources, and mobilizing our solidarity and creative cooperation to get our people through this nightmare.”

“In Montgomery County, we remain resolute in upholding the fundamental rights of our residents,” said Council President Stewart. “We are grateful for all our federal and state partners who stand with us in this unified fight for our democracy. “During these challenging and confusing times created by the Trump Administration, we want community members to know they are not alone and encourage individuals to take proactive steps to help protect their future. This includes knowing your rights, learning about available resources, and reaching out for assistance.”

“Federal workers, contractors, and their families are the backbone of our region,” said Council Vice President Jawando. “They protect our food, our air and water and provide critical services to millions of Americans. At a time when they face so much uncertainty, and as a former federal government employee myself, I want them to know that Montgomery County stands with them. We are committed to providing real support—whether it’s access to critical resources, financial and legal assistance, or simply the reassurance that they are not alone. In challenging times, our community comes together, and we will continue to fight for the well-being, security, and dignity of every resident.”

“Montgomery County has always been a place where we look out for each other, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here,” said County Executive Elrich. “Federal workers, contractors, and federally funded organizations are dealing with a lot of uncertainty and stress right now—this affects their stability, their security, and their ability to plan for the future. We’re standing with our residents and making sure they know they’re not alone. We’re working closely with our federal and state partners as well as federal worker unions, to connect people to the resources and support they need. I encourage anyone impacted by recent federal administration decisions to please attend this virtual meeting.”

Following the virtual meeting, local leaders will be conducting a series of online resource sessions with community partners and resource providers starting in March focused on employment, work source development and unemployment benefits, immigration issues, housing assistance, health and wellness, and essential county services. Residents should also visit the Council’s resource webpage which has information on a wide variety of services for Montgomery County residents.

The online host will have access to read messages in the Q&A feature to protect the privacy of those joining the meeting. Residents can also submit a question here at any time.

Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish will be provided. The webinar will also be broadcast on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on the Council's YouTube and Facebook pages.

# # #