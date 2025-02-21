Programs and Resources for MCPS Students and Parents will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, February 21 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 20, 2025

The featured guest on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will be Edith Lozada, Spanish communications specialist and Spanish language public information officer at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The show will air on Friday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía will highlight several important announcements from MCPS. The first topic of discussion will be kindergarten enrollment, which is now open through the ParentVue portal. In-person registration will begin on March 17 for the 2025-2026 school year. Ms. Lozada will provide information on vaccine requirements, necessary documentation, and the enrollment process.

Next, the show will feature the program "Girls With Impact," designed to empower, connect and guide high school girls in preparing to become the next generation of leaders. This program includes coaching and mentorship opportunities led by successful professionals who are paving the way for future generations. The Girls With Impact Program is offered at no cost to MCPS students, and the virtual academy will commence on March 3.

Another topic will be the "Heads Up, Phones Down" video contest, hosted by Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation in collaboration with MCPS. High school students are invited to produce a video that highlights roadway safety and the importance of putting down phones while walking, driving or riding a bike. The contest allows teens to submit a 30-second video promoting pedestrian safety.

The show will conclude with a discussion about the upcoming Mental Health and Substance Use Prevention Family Forum and Resource Fair, taking place on March 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gaithersburg High School. This forum will include various support sessions delivered in both English and Spanish, along with a resource fair. Participants may choose which sessions to attend, and these will run consecutively in different rooms throughout the morning.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.