Immersive Music and Light Show "Enlightenment" Debuts in Denver

Following Successful European Run, Enlightenment from Fever and PROJEKTIL Offers Multisensory Audiovisual Journey through Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Beyond

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For images, Click Here Zurich-based artist collective PROJEKTIL, along with Fever, the leading global live entertainment discovery platform, today announced that their hit immersive light show Enlightenment will make its U.S. debut in Denver this spring, following a successful European run. Opening March 28, the experience is located at the historic Kirk of Highland, 3011 Vallejo Street. Tickets are now on sale at eonariumexperiences.com/denver/enlightenment “This one-of-a-kind experience is designed to captivate art, music and technology enthusiasts, offering a 360 multisensory immersion unlike any other," said Luis De La Garza Villarreal, Strategic Project Manager. “Audiences throughout Europe have been enchanted by the elaborate blend of light and sound, and we’re thrilled to offer Denver the first look as Enlightenment begins its U.S. tour.”The experience merges art and technology, featuring high-performance projectors and music to take guests on a journey through Antonio Vivaldi’s masterpiece, The Four Seasons − and beyond − celebrating the passage of seasons and the cycle of life. PROJEKTIL has breathed new life into Vivaldi's original compositions, rearranging and recording them specifically to enhance the immersive experience, infusing classical pieces with a contemporary flair. Using state-of-the-art projection mapping, the experience is designed to use Kirk of Highland’s breathtaking architecture as a canvas, taking guests through six acts projected across the inside of the space, synchronized with Vivaldi’s iconic composition to fully immerse the viewer.Act 1: SpringSpring comes to life in a vivid display of color, light and sound, symbolizing renewal and hope. Immersed in vibrant landscapes of blooming fields, guests will experience the season’s awakening, accompanied by the iconic chords of Vivaldi’s 'Spring'.Music: “La primavera – Spring”Original composition: Antonio Vivaldi© PROJEKTIL Music LabelAct 2: SummerSummer bursts with energy and vitality through warm colors and dynamic projections, transporting audiences to sunlit landscapes. Dramatic storms and intense skies, paired with soaring musical crescendos, capture the season’s power and abundance.Music: “L’estate – Summer”Original composition: Antonio Vivaldi© PROJEKTIL Music LabelAct 3: AutumnAutumn embraces change and reflection with warm, earthy tones and drifting leaves, symbolizing transformation and inviting the viewer to contemplate the abundance of the season’s harvest. A serene, contemplative atmosphere marks the closing of a cycle.Music: “L’autunno – Fall”Original composition: Antonio Vivaldi© PROJEKTIL Music LabelAct 4: WinterWinter marks the cycle’s end with serene, icy landscapes and cool tones. Striking snow and ice visuals blend with melancholic music, creating a reflective, tranquil atmosphere.Music: “L’inverno – Winter”Original composition: Antonio Vivaldi© PROJEKTIL Music LabelAct 5: IgnoranceIgnorance describes the human condition—trapped in an eternal cycle of error and entanglement, marked by pain and the search for meaning. It symbolizes life's challenges, often accompanied by a lack of clarity and insight. The desire to break free from this cycle leads to the pursuit of enlightenment and inner peace.Music: "Samsara Cycles"© PROJEKTIL Music LabelAct 6: EnlightenmentEnlightenment symbolizes liberation from inner entanglement and the attainment of a state of peace, clarity, and freedom. A moment when the soul sheds the shackles of worldly existence and experiences a profound connection with the essential. It is marked by harmony and the transcendence of pain and suffering.Music: "Nirvana Pulses / Roots"© PROJEKTIL Music LabelEnlightenment is an EONARIUM Experience by Fever and PROJEKTIL, bringing immersive light and sound experiences to exceptional locations around the world. Timed-entry tickets for Enlightenment start at $16.90 for adults and $10.90 for children. Hours of operation are Thursday and Friday from 5 to 7:15 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m. Run time is approximately 30 minutes. Tickets and more information can be found at eonariumexperiences.com/denver/enlightenment.###

