EXPERIENTIAL VIDEO GAMING COMPANY “BEAT THE BOMB” BRINGS THE WORLD’S CRAZIEST TEAM GAME TO PHILADELPHIA THIS OCTOBER

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For images and video, click here Beat The Bomb, the World’s Craziest Team Game, will open its doors on Friday, Oct. 11, at 1218 Chestnut Street in Center City, Philadelphia. This will be the company’s fourth U.S. location, joining New York City, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The 10,000 square feet “eatertainment” venue is being constructed by ARCO/Murray in partnership with real estate firm Thylan Associates. This expansion follows a recent $15M Series B investment by Otium Leisure and CVC2, which will also support openings in Charlotte, Houston and Denver in the upcoming months.“Beat The Bomb is about having an absolute blast—win or lose!” said CEO and founder Alex Patterson. “What we offer is truly unique. We are not another darts, ping-pong, bowling, or mini-golf experience. We are the world’s first immersive social video game, using cutting-edge technology to create one-of-a-kind experiences that bring people together in real life. Philadelphia has been on our radar for a few years, and we are thrilled to provide Philadelphians the future of socializing with friends, family and coworkers.”Since launching in Brooklyn, NYC, as a bootstrapped start-up in 2017, Beat The Bomb’s locations have hosted over 750,000 customers, earned 30,000 five-star Google Reviews and was featured on NBC’s “Today Show,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and “The Daily Show.” Beat The Bomb also welcomed celebrities such as Usher, Venus Williams and Tony Hawk to take on the missions before being paint bombed with their families. “This is just the beginning,” says CEO Alex Patterson. “We aim to have 50 locations in the U.S. by 2030.”At Beat The Bomb, teams of four to six players suit up in hazmat gear and take on one of three 60-minute “Bomb Mission” experiences—Paint, Foam, or Slime Bomb. Each mission offers a distinct set of team challenges and special effects endings. During the hour, teams must advance through 5 hi-tech video game rooms, featuring lasers, touchscreens, and motion sensors, with game titles like “Hack Attack,” “Crypto Laser,” “Echo Chamber,” and “Floor Grid.” The goal is to earn time on the team “Bomb Clock,” which will be helpful in disarming a giant bomb in the final glass-walled “Bomb Room.”Losing means getting blasted with paint, foam, or slime, while victory hinges on teamwork, communication, and collaboration. Winning unlocks rewards, commemorative keepsakes, and access to exclusive tournaments. Beat The Bomb’s Loyalty Program makes every visit more rewarding, with players earning points by both playing and winning, redeemable for game discounts, exclusive merchandise, and food and drinks. With new gaming experiences added annually, every visit guarantees a fresh and unforgettable way to "Have a Blast!"Beat The Bomb Philadelphia will be the first location to launch with the “Slime Bomb Mission,” featuring all-new games developed by the Beat The Bomb Game Studio and upgraded Slime-Blast technology that drenches teams in an epic shower of gooey slime. “Get ready, Philadelphia! We have created the slimiest Slime experience the world has ever seen—guaranteed!” says Patterson.The Bomb Bar is a full-service bar with a food menu, overlooking a 1,500 square feet beer garden where players can enjoy colorful slushies, themed cocktails, local craft beers and delicious bites like chicken wings, fried chicken sandwiches and pizzas. Surrounding the beer garden area are five semi-private “Arcade Game Bays” where customers can eat, drink, and play a totally different Beat The Bomb experience. In this 90-minute competitive socializing experience, groups split into smaller teams of two to four to compete in a sequence of mini-games—ranging from collaborative challenges to competitive battles—to determine the ultimate winner.Beat The Bomb Philadelphia also offers a 300-square-foot private events space, perfect for corporate outings, birthday celebrations and other special occasions, along with customizable catering and bar service packages. Beat The Bomb hosts hundreds of corporate events annually, with past clients including corporations, such as Home Depot, Delta, Google, Amazon and PWC; universities, like New York University and even professional sports teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Commanders. Each year, Beat The Bomb also welcomes tens of thousands of school students and youth from nonprofit afterschool programs via a partner platform and ticket donation program, with the goal to inspire the next generation of creative technologists team building experiences and STEM programming in gaming and technology.Tickets for Beat The Bomb begin at $19.95. For more information about the Beat The Bomb and to purchase tickets, visit www.beatthebomb.com or follow @beatthebomb on social media for updates.###About BEAT THE BOMBBeat The Bomb is a top-rated group outing and an experience where everyone has a blast together. The experiential attraction has hosted over 750,000 players across its three locations since 2017, winning the TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award for four consecutive years. Beat The Bomb hosts hundreds of special events annually, from corporate team building outings (for clients such as Google, Citi, Bloomberg, and Amazon), to holiday parties, birthdays and school field trips.As the world's first immersive social video game company, Beat The Bomb has three current locations of the multiplayer live gaming challenge in Atlanta, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C. with a new location opening in Philadelphia this fall with additional venues set to open across the country in the upcoming goals, a step towards the goal of 50 U.S. locations by 2030. Beat The Bomb is at the intersection of technology and human social connection, building an innovative digital interactive game system that offers new and unique entertainment options. To learn more, visit www.BeatTheBomb.com and follow Beat The Bomb on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok @beatthebomb.

