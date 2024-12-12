World's Best Volleyball Superstars Come to Chicago Area for Volleyball Nations League June 25 - 29

VNL Logo

Top Male Athletes from USA, Poland, Brazil, Italy, Canada and China to Compete in High-Stakes Competition at NOW Arena

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For images and B-roll, CLICK HERE Volleyball World, an international organization that drives growth, innovation and investment in volleyball around the globe, today announced that it will be hosting the men’s 2025 Volleyball Nations League in the Chicago area from June 25 - 29 at the NOW Arena (5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy.) in Hoffman Estates. Ranked as the third most-watched sport worldwide, with more than 800 million fans around the globe each year. The tournament will bring elite players from the United States, Poland, Brazil, Italy, Canada and China to compete in thrilling, action-packed matches as part of the five-day, 12-match pool. Tickets, which start at $30, are on sale now at https://tickets.volleyballworld.com/chicago25 The Chicago area previously hosted the VNL in 2019, marking the first time this prestigious competition was held in any U.S. city. Over the course of 10 thrilling matches, the finals drew an audience of over 35,000 spectators, underscoring Chicago’s love for the sport. As Chicago prepares to host the VNL again in 2025, Volleyball World is proud to bring this exciting event back to this vibrant community after six years. The return of VNL to Chicago promises another unforgettable celebration of world-class volleyball.“In 2025, we are excited to return to the Chicago area, which has one of the biggest fan bases for volleyball in the world. Our goal is to build on the extraordinary success of the Volleyball Nations League 2024, which highlighted the immense global appeal of our sport, and we feel that the Midwest region, particularly Chicago, is particularly well-suited to help us do just that,” said Finn Taylor, the CEO of Volleyball World. “This year marks a historic moment as the VNL expands to 18 teams – providing even more nations with the opportunity to play on the global stage. We are excited to bring the world’s best players and teams to Chicago for the fans to experience their superstars play live and in person!”The Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is an annual international volleyball competition organized by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and Volleyball World. Launched in 2018, the VNL showcases the top men's and women's national teams worldwide, competing in a league-style format. It is designed to boost global interest in volleyball by providing a high-profile tournament featuring the world’s best players, with the goal of providing increased visibility for the sport. The competition involves a series of preliminary rounds where teams compete in matches, followed by a final round featuring the top-ranked teams. Both men's and women's tournaments take place concurrently in an array of cities. Teams earn points based on their performance, and the tournament ends with a championship round where the best teams vie for the VNL title. The VNL emphasizes sports innovation and incorporates technology and entertainment features, including digital fan engagement and enhanced in-venue experiences.The 2024 edition of VNL set new records for attendance, viewership and global engagement, highlighting volleyball’s growing international popularity. The 2025 tournament will be the largest VNL to date, with 18 teams, with two teams per gender competing for the first time: China and Ukraine for men, and Czech Republic and Belgium for women.The VNL tournament spans the globe with competitions for men’s and women’s teams. The men’s tournament starts June 11 - 15 in Quebec City, Rio de Janeiro and Xi’an, China. The pools in the Chicago area, June 25 - 29, will be part of the second week of action, while other nations compete in Burgas, Bulgaria and Belgrade, Serbia. The final week of preliminary rounds will run July 16 - 20 in Gdansk, Poland, Ljubljana, Slovenia and Kanto, Japan (the Kanto matches start July 15). The men’s finals will take place July 30 – Aug. 3 in a city to be announced. For the complete schedule, including the women’s pools and competing nations, visit VW Schedule Page . Fans can watch all VLN matches world-wide on VBTV.Among the best-known players scheduled to participate in the Chicago pool are Micah Christenson, TJ Defalco, and Erik Shoji from USA; Wilfredo Leon and Bartosz Kurek from Poland; Alessandro Michieletto and Simone Giannelli from Italy; and Lucarelli, and Darlan from Brazil.The VNL serves as a critical pipeline for Olympic qualification, making it one of the most important events on the volleyball calendar for prospective Olympians and fans.The schedule for matches at the NOW Arena is as follows:Wednesday, June 25• 12:30 p.m. Italy vs. Poland• 4 p.m Canada vs. Brazil• 7:30 p.m. China vs. USAThursday, June 26• 4 p.m. Brazil vs. China• 7:30 p.m. Canada vs. USAFriday, June 27• 4 p.m. China vs. Italy• 7:30 p.m. Canada vs. PolandSaturday, June 28• 4 p.m. Brazil vs. Italy• 7:30 p.m. USA vs. PolandSunday, June 29• 12:30 p.m. China vs. Canada• 4 p.m. Brazil vs. Poland• 7:30 p.m. USA vs. ItalyAbout FIVBThe International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), together with its National Federations, is the sole, global volleyball regulatory body responsible for all forms of volleyball and its development. With its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, the FIVB works closely with all stakeholders of the global Volleyball Family to promote and develop the sport worldwide. Established in 1947, the FIVB is committed to supporting the growth of national teams and athletes across the globe through world-leading development programmes like Volleyball Empowerment. The FIVB is part of the Olympic Movement, contributing to the success of the Olympic Games.About Volleyball WorldVolleyball World is a partnership between FIVB and CVC Capital Partners, established to drive growth, innovation and investment in volleyball globally. Its goal is to create an integrated ecosystem connecting fans, athletes, and corporate partners through both digital and live events. Volleyball World manages the commercial operations of key volleyball and beach volleyball international events, including the World Championships, Volleyball Nations League, Olympic Qualifiers and the Beach Pro Tour.

