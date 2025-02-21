CBP enhances Trusted Traveler Programs online services

SAN DIEGO– U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has recently enhanced its Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) online services, making it easier for members to update documents and submit requests without an in-person visit. These improvements, available on the CBP Help webpage aim to simplify the process and increase the availability of interview appointments.

From the "Ask a Question" section, TTP members can now update documents such as visas, passports, and driver’s licenses, process name changes due to marriage, divorce, or other legal circumstances, and update their citizenship status. The site also assists with general TTP inquiries, payment and fee-related questions, and login issues. For more information, CBP encourages everyone to explore the resources available on the CBP Help webpage at: Ask Us a Question.

By reducing the need for in-person visits, CBP enrollment offices in San Diego and Calexico have increased interview appointment availability. Conditionally approved applicants can log in to their ttp.gov account to schedule an appointment for one of the newly opened time slots.

The Trusted Traveler Programs (Global Entry, SENTRI, NEXUS, and FAST) are risk-based programs that facilitate the expedited entry of pre-approved, low-risk travelers into the United States. All applicants are vetted to ensure that they meet the qualifications for the program to which they are applying. Approved participants may enter the United States by using dedicated traveler lanes at Southern land border ports and at select airports.

If you are a frequent international traveler and have not already become a member of a Trusted Traveler Program, you may sign up now. For more information, please visit: Official Trusted Traveler Program Website | Department of Homeland Security

