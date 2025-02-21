Heroic Act by Off-Duty Casa Grande Border Patrol Agents

TUCSON, Ariz. – Off-duty Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two people from a car accident on state Route 187 near Sacaton, Arizona, Thursday morning.

Around 5:40 a.m., agents assigned to the Casa Grande Station were on their way to work when they witnessed a 2-vehicle collision on Route 187 near Interstate 10. The agents, as well as a Gila River Police Officer arriving at the scene, acted quickly to remove both drivers a safe distance from the vehicles, which had caught on fire.

Emergency medical services arrived shortly thereafter. They treated both drivers and one of the agents, who had sustained lacerations to his hand when breaking a window to free one of the occupants.

“The one thing no one really talks about the Border Patrol is the human element,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin in a recent interview. “We rescue people out in the desert. We are first responders on accident scenes. We are there to help when buildings are burning down, whether or not we are on or off duty. We are there to help, we get involved in all these events because it’s the right thing to do.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents are selflessly dedicated to everyone’s safety at all times, both on and off duty.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes the assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.

Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life. Follow the Chief of Tucson Sector on X at @USBPChiefTCA and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPArizona for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.