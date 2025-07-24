Corradini Corp. Gains National Recognition for Intuit Dome Terrazzo Project

CORRADINI Corp.'s terrazzo installation in the Los Angeles Clippers' Intuit Dome was honored by the National Terrazo & Mosaic Association. (David Laudadio, courtesy of Corradini Corp.) HANDCRAFTED TERRAZZO in the Intuit Dome was poured in place. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS' Intuit Dome boasts award-winning terrazzo floors. STAIRCASES IN PRECAST terrazzo connect all levels of the sports and entertainment arena.

National terrazzo trade association awards the fourth-generation company for its work at the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Corradini Corp.'s terrazzo installation at the Intuit Dome exemplifies artistry and precision, with intricate patterns and diverse systems that enhance the venue’s innovative, cutting-edge design.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG , TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has recognized Corradini Corp. of Costa Mesa, California, with a 2025 Honor Award for terrazzo craftsmanship at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The award was presented on May 21 in Brewster, Massachusetts, at the NTMA's annual convention.The LEED Platinum-certified, carbon-free sports and entertainment venue incorporates 175,000 square feet of terrazzo across its seven stories and exterior spaces. The terrazzo installation encompasses 140,000 square feet of epoxy terrazzo, 20,000 square feet of traditional cement, sand-cushion terrazzo in an outdoor courtyard, and 15,000 square feet of polyacrylate terrazzo on an exterior deck.Venetian terrazzo, defined by its larger aggregates, distinguishes the vomitories and VIP lounges, elevating these areas with a sophisticated aesthetic. Two precast terrazzo staircases connect all stadium levels, further integrating the terrazzo design into the architecture.The floor design features an intricate basketball-net themed pattern of varying triangles that curve with the building's elliptical form, echoing the basketball-themed roof structure. This design is visible across multiple floors, necessitating precise coordination to ensure alignment between levels and structural elements.The installation included over two miles of 6-inch-high precast base throughout lobbies and corridors, as well as encircling columns. The base height increases to 3 feet in the outdoor bar area. To ensure level surfaces, epoxy floor fill—up to 3 inches thick—was applied beneath the epoxy terrazzo.Corradini Corp. fabricated all precast elements, including staircases and base. The team's dedication and craftsmanship contributed to the successful completion of this remarkable project, which showcases terrazzo's versatility and enduring appeal in contemporary sports architecture, NTMA judges noted.The project met a 30-percent local hire requirement, which led to the training of many workers new to construction, according to Chris Corradini, company president. A crew of 70 workers, at its peak, completed much of the terrazzo installation in a few months to meet the grand opening deadline. The new stadium was designed by AECOM , serving as the lead architect. The general contractor role was a joint venture between AECOM Hunt and Turner Construction Company.Corradini Corp. is a leading terrazzo contractor in the U.S. The company specializes in high-profile projects across sectors, including hospitality, sports venues, retail, corporate, and large-scale public works. A fourth-generation family business founded in 1924, Corradini Corp. received three of the 17 Honor Awards presented by NTMA this year. The other awards are for projects in Grand Junction High School in Colorado and CityCenter casino walkways in Las Vegas.About NTMANTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the association establishes national standards for terrazzo flooring and promotes terrazzo as a sustainable, durable and versatile flooring material. The NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.The NTMA's annual Honor Awards program recognizes outstanding terrazzo installations that exemplify innovation, craftsmanship, and quality. Judged by terrazzo experts and design professionals, the awards highlight member contractors as the industry's leading terrazzo specialists.Terrazzo, which originated in 15th-century Italy, evolved from ancient mosaic techniques used by Roman artisans. It was first created when Venetian marble workers repurposed discarded stone chips into durable, decorative surfaces. Today, it remains a resilient and versatile flooring system, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern manufacturing methods. Installed as either poured-in-place or precast, terrazzo consists of a cement or epoxy matrix embedded with aggregates such as marble, quartz, and recycled materials. Once cured, it is ground and polished to achieve a smooth, long-lasting finish. Known for its durability, low maintenance and design flexibility, terrazzo is used in a wide range of applications, from commercial and institutional buildings to transportation hubs and public spaces.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2025 Honor Awards: Intuit Dome, CORRADINI CORP.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.