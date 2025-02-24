Caitlyn Minimalist Announces Grand Opening of Second Retail Location in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caitlyn Minimalist , the renowned jewelry brand celebrated for its minimalist designs and refined aesthetic, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest brick-and-mortar store at Fashion Island, located at 123 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660. Building on the tremendous success of their first physical location at Irvine Spectrum Center, the Fashion Island store will officially open its doors on March 1st, 2025, offering an exclusive in-person shopping experience for customers to explore Caitlyn Minimalist’s signature pieces and limited-edition collections.The new Fashion Island store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday from 11 AM to 6 PM. Customers will have the opportunity to browse a curated selection of Caitlyn Minimalist’s best-selling jewelry, with prices ranging from $19 to $50 for jewelry, $15 to $25 for scarves, and $75 to $300 for a collection of exclusive vintage watches only available in-store. These watches are part of a limited-edition release, offering customers a rare chance to purchase one-of-a-kind pieces.In celebration of the grand opening, the first 50 guests to visit the store will receive a special gift with purchase, along with sweet treats to enhance the in-store experience. Customers will also be treated to a first look at upcoming collections, which will be available exclusively in-store before online release.Kate Kim, Founder of Caitlyn Minimalist, expressed her excitement about the new store, saying: "We’re most excited about connecting more with our community. After opening our first brick-and-mortar at the Irvine Spectrum Center, we were so excited to meet those who have been supporting us for years and those who are new to Caitlyn Minimalist. Expanding to Fashion Island allows us to continue engaging with our community, hearing their amazing stories, and sharing beautiful moments together."The store’s design mirrors Caitlyn Minimalist’s signature style – elegant, clean, and minimalist. The space reflects the brand's ethos of simplicity and grace, creating a welcoming environment for customers to explore the carefully curated selection of jewelry and accessories.As Caitlyn Minimalist continues to expand, the Fashion Island store marks another step in the brand’s journey to connect with its community in new and meaningful ways. With plans to open more stores in the future, Caitlyn Minimalist looks forward to growing its presence and offering more opportunities for in-person shopping experiences.For more information about Caitlyn Minimalist and the Fashion Island store, visit caitlynminimalist.com and follow them on Instagram @caitlynminimalist About Caitlyn Minimalist:Caitlyn Minimalist combines modern elegance with accessible luxury, allowing customers to express their personal style and sentiment. Launched on Etsy in 2014, the brand quickly became the top storefront across all categories. Specializing in personalized jewelry, Caitlyn Minimalist offers a diverse selection, including name necklaces, rings, watches, bracelets, and earrings. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary aesthetics while celebrating individuality. With a commitment to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Caitlyn Minimalist remains a favorite for those seeking timeless jewelry. Discover more at caitlynminimalist.com.

