The Flats Orlando Celebrates Milestone Top-Off Completion

Vision Turns into Reality with Warmth, Service, and Timeless Design

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Flats Orlando, developed by UNCG and its visionary founder Robert Thorne, has officially topped off, marking a major milestone in the project’s journey toward completion. This innovative development combines the comfort of a home with the luxury service of a hotel in a prime Orlando location, offering a unique experience for families and travelers. The concept was born during the pandemic as a response to changing demands and has become a symbol of resilience and creative problem-solving.For Robert Thorne, founder of UNCG, The Flats Orlando represents more than just real estate; it is the realization of a dream to offer a new standard of luxury and comfort. "This project reflects our belief that every element, from design to service, should create unforgettable experiences," Thorne shares. "It’s about making every guest feel at home while also offering the sophistication and attention to detail you expect from a high-end hotel."The Flats experience seamlessly blends the warmth of home with the exceptional service and safety of a hotel. Designed to meet the growing market of travelers seeking both comfort and personalized attention, it aims to make lasting memories for families in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.The project’s successful top-off marks the continuation of UNCG’s rapid growth, which now includes other major ventures such as Visions Resorts & Spa and GZ Universal Towers in Orlando, as well as Visions Brickell and ELLE Residences in Miami. "Each of our projects is designed to transcend the ordinary by combining cutting-edge design with service excellence," Thorne adds.Designed by the renowned architectural firm ZKC, The Flats Orlando offers a modern yet timeless aesthetic with durable finishes, spacious interiors, and an emphasis on family-friendly layouts. The project’s heart lies in its common areas, which encourage both relaxation and social interaction while offering unparalleled amenities and services.The collaboration behind this groundbreaking project includes prominent figures such as:• Robert Thorne: CEO and Founder of UNCG• Jacobo Zaga: CEO and Co-Founder of ZKC• Mauricio Khalifa: Director and Co-Founder of ZKC• Tamer Iskander: CEO and Founder of Tivoli Cove Capital• Alex Ache: CEO and Founder of GPI Hospitality ManagementWith a scheduled completion date in late 2025, The Flats Orlando promises to be a game-changer in Orlando’s luxury real estate market.As we approach the completion of The Flats Orlando, a new standard in family-friendly luxury, set to deliver a legacy of unforgettable moments in the heart of Orlando.About the Developers and PartnersUrban Network Capital Group (UNCG): Urban Network Capital Group (UNCG): is a premier commercial development company specializing in the creation of sustainable hospitality communities. We focus on a broad range of properties, from single-family homes to townhomes and hotel residences, across Florida and Mexico. With over 25 years of experience in real estate, we pride ourselves on building communities that seamlessly integrate with their natural surroundings.Currently, UNCG is leading the development of more than 8 projects in Orlando, including the highly successful Flats and Visions Orlando, a luxurious five-phase vacation home community located near Walt Disney World. In addition, we are managing 2 projects in Miami, FL, and 3 projects in Mexico.Our pipeline includes 2,430 units in the pre-development stage in Orlando, as well as 710 units in Cancun, Mexico City, and Cabo San Lucas. These developments will propel the company to a total revenue exceeding $1 billion.Urban Network Capital Group is committed to creating thriving, sustainable communities that offer both lasting value and an elevated living experience.ZKC: ZKC is an architectural firm recognized for its ability to create timeless, functional, and original designs. With a solid track record, ZKC has delivered projects that balance aesthetics and efficiency, adapting to various audiences and ensuring the longevity of its proposals.Tivoli Cove Capital: Specializing in the structuring and management of real estate investments, Tivoli Cove Capital supports high-potential projects with financial advisory and strong institutional backing.GPI Hospitality Management: GPI Hospitality Management focuses on the management and operation of properties in the hospitality sector, prioritizing excellence in service and resource optimization to ensure comprehensive guest satisfaction.Preferred Hotels & Resorts: As part of the exclusive Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio, THE FLATS ORLANDO benefits from the backing of a world-renowned brand, which provides access to a highly demanding market segment and expands its reach globally.

