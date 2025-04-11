LIV Golf and CLEEKS GC Present: Read Between the Lines

Jacob Felländer

An Exclusive Immersive Exhibition by Jacob Felländer Kicked Off the LIV Golf 2025 Season in Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LIV Golf and Cleeks GC proudly announced the debut of Read Between the Lines, a groundbreaking immersive art exhibition by acclaimed visual artist Jacob Felländer , curated by Marcella Novela . Held at the iconic Superblue Miami Art Venue, this collaboration celebrated the intersection of golf, art, and innovation, marking the start of the 2025 LIV Golf season.This unique partnership was more than just an event—it was the beginning of an artistic movement within LIV Golf. Cleeks GC brought creativity and passion to the table, while LIV Golf provided a global platform to challenge conventions and redefine how audiences experienced golf.Jacob Felländer’s work, renowned for blending photography, painting, and technology, echoed LIV Golf’s ethos of creative disruption and innovation. At the heart of this exhibit was a hero piece that symbolized the LIV Golf 2025 journey—a single image that merged every host city on this year’s schedule, prominently featuring Miami as the kickoff location. This artwork transformed from a physical installation into an immersive experience that evolved throughout the season.“This was more than a partnership; it was the beginning of an artistic movement within LIV Golf,” said Jonas Mårtensson, General Manager of Cleeks GC. “Together with Jacob Felländer and LIV Golf, we challenged conventions and invited new voices to see golf differently.”Martin Kaymer, Cleeks GC captain and two-time major champion, added: “While we were aware we were shaking things up, we invited everyone to join us in challenging what’s normal—looking at golf through a different lens and doing things like they’ve never been done before.”About Jacob FelländerBorn in Stockholm in 1974, Jacob Felländer is a pioneering visual artist known for his innovative multi-exposure techniques that blend photography with painting and technology. His work has been exhibited globally and continues to push boundaries in contemporary art.About Cleeks GCCleeks GC is one of LIV Golf’s premier teams captained by Martin Kaymer. The name "Cleeks" originates from a traditional long iron golf club symbolizing a bridge between golf's storied past and its evolving future.About LIV GolfEstablished in 2022, LIV Golf is a professional league redefining golf with innovative formats, global tournaments, and team-based competition funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.For further information or media inquiries, please contact:Andrea Romero - andrea@sabinacovo.com

