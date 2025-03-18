Urban Network Capital Group Celebrates Groundbreaking of Phase III at Visions Resort & Spa in Kissimmee, Florida

Visions Resort & Spa Groundbreaking

This milestone marks an exciting expansion in the resort's development, promising to redefine vacation accommodation and create an exclusive hotel community

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Network Capital Group Celebrates Groundbreaking of Phase III at Visions Resort & Spa in Kissimmee, FloridaUrban Network Capital Group (UNCG), in collaboration with Vertical Developments and Concepto Taller de Arquitectura, proudly announces the official groundbreaking of Phase III at Visions Resort & Spa in Kissimmee, Florida. This milestone marks an exciting expansion in the resort's development, promising to redefine vacation accommodation and create an exclusive hotel community in the heart of Central Florida.Project OverviewSpanning over 70 acres, the Visions Resort & Spa is a visionary $370 million development, set to offer a 70,000-square-foot retail center. The expansive project will feature Single Family Homes, Townhouses, and Condo Hotel units, strategically located in Davenport, just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World, making it a prime destination for vacationers.Phase III - "Inspirations"Phase III, aptly named "Inspirations," is a highly anticipated part of the resort and has already sold out. This phase includes 181 Branded Hotel Residences, designed with modern families in mind. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom configurations, including stylish loft units, these residences will deliver top-tier service and exclusive amenities, offering both luxury and convenience for their owners.Key Features & Highlights:• 181 Branded Hotel Residences: Perfectly designed for modern families, featuring 1- and 2-bedroom units, including chic loft-style apartments.• Exclusive Amenities: Premium services, fully furnished units, and bespoke experiences for owners.• Prime Location: Just minutes away from Walt Disney World and close to Orlando’s top entertainment, dining, and shopping destinations.• Easy Access: Conveniently located near Orlando International Airport and the Brightline high-speed rail, connecting to major South Florida cities like West Palm Beach and Miami.• UNCG's Vision for the FutureFounded and led by CEO Robert Thorne, UNCG brings over 25 years of experience to the real estate sector. With a portfolio of over $2 billion in transactions, the firm is known for its commitment to creating high-value, sustainable communities. UNCG’s dedication to transforming the future of vacation accommodation is reflected in the ongoing development of Visions Resort & Spa and other major projects in Florida and beyond.• Robert Thorne shared, “Phase III of Visions Resort & Spa is more than just a new development; it represents the future of vacationing. We are committed to providing a premium experience that meets the expectations of today’s modern traveler. The resort will be managed by GPI Hospitality in partnership with Lumina Stays and Preferred Hotels & Resorts, ensuring exceptional service and global exposure.• Architectural ExcellencePhase III maintains a contemporary and sophisticated aesthetic, integrating seamlessly with the overall design of the resort. Concepto Taller de Arquitectura, known for its innovative and organic design approach, has created a space that blends functionality with beauty. The design features a neutral palette and an open spatial layout that connects with the surrounding environment, creating a sense of tranquility and luxury.• Looking AheadAs the resort progresses, UNCG continues to expand its footprint with additional developments in Orlando, Florida, as well as Cancun, Mexico, and Cabo San Lucas, aiming to redefine the luxury vacation experience worldwide.• For More InformationTo learn more about Visions Resort & Spa Phase III or explore other exciting projects from Urban Network Capital Group, visit Urban Network Capital Group.• About Urban Network Capital Group (UNCG)Urban Network Capital Group is a leading real estate development firm with over 25 years of experience in creating sustainable hospitality communities. With a portfolio spanning Florida, Mexico, and beyond, UNCG is at the forefront of innovative, luxury vacation developments, shaping the future of real estate with a commitment to excellence, sustainability, and service.• About Vertical DevelopmentsVertical Developments is a strategic joint venture specializing in high-value real estate investments across South and Central Florida. The firm brings together a wealth of expertise and innovative strategies to deliver cutting-edge real estate opportunities to investors.• About Concepto Taller de ArquitecturaKnown for its innovative design solutions in the hospitality and real estate sectors, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura’s work is synonymous with functionality and aesthetic appeal, delivering spaces that elevate the guest and resident experience.• About GPI HospitalityGPI Hospitality is a global hotel operator renowned for managing boutique hotels and resorts with a personalized touch. Their expertise ensures a premium hospitality experience that enhances the value of every property they manage.• About Preferred Hotels & ResortsAs part of one of the world’s most prestigious hotel networks, Visions Resort & Spa benefits from global recognition and top-tier services that come with its affiliation with Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

