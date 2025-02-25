ScreenBeam Inc and Raptor Technologies Partner to Enhance School Safety and Security

ScreenBeam Inc

ScreenBeam and Raptor Technologies partner to enhance school safety by integrating emergency alerts with wireless displays for faster, campus-wide communication

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScreenBeam, a leading provider of Wireless Display and Education Software and Raptor Technologies, a pioneer in School Safety software, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at improving and enhancing school security systems to help protect students and staff during critical events.

This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both companies to enhance product offerings and capabilities to deliver a seamless experience to customers. By integrating ScreenBeam’s wireless display technology with Raptor’s advanced Emergency Management Solution, this partnership enhances emergency response by extending Raptor’s emergency notification capabilities to ScreenBeam-enabled displays across the campus. This ensures that urgent messages and instructions are seen during critical events.

“We are excited to partner with Raptor Technologies and join their Raptor Ready program to combine our strengths to deliver experiences and solutions that help improve and enhance student and school safety.” said Jay Taylor, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at ScreenBeam. “By integrating our technologies, we are saving precious time and communicating critical information when and where it’s needed. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to driving technological advancements that make a real impact for our mutual customers”.

“At Raptor Technologies, our mission is to provide schools with the tools they need to respond quickly and effectively in any emergency,” said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer at Raptor Technologies. “By integrating with ScreenBeam’s wireless display technology, we are expanding the reach of emergency notifications to ensure critical information is displayed when it matters most—helping schools maximize situational awareness and act with confidence when every second counts.”

About ScreenBeam:

ScreenBeam Inc., is a leading wireless display and education solution provider delivering an OS-native screen sharing experience as well as instructional and administration software. ScreenBeam solutions power seamless collaboration experiences in any learning space, and only ScreenBeam is Microsoft’s co-engineering partner for wireless display. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, ScreenBeam has offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about ScreenBeam, visit www.screenbeam.com

About Raptor Technologies:

Raptor was founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Today, Raptor is a school safety partner for 60,000 schools in 55 countries, providing SaaS and mobile technology as well as comprehensive training and consultation solutions across the entire school safety lifecycle, ranging from crisis prevention and preparation to emergency response and recovery. Raptor’s globally integrated product portfolio includes VisitorSafe™, VolunteerSafe™, StudentSafe™, StaffSafe™, DismissalSafe™, EventSafe™, Emergency Management, Raptor Badge Alert, SIGMA® Threat Management, PayK12® and the PublicSchoolWORKS® training and compliance platform.To learn more about becoming a partner with Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com/raptor-connect.

