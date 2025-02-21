Submit Release
Utility work to take place on US287/Third Street in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Travelers in Laramie may experience delays as crews with Rocky Mountain Power conduct utility work on Tuesday, February 25, weather permitting.

Crews will be briefly stopping traffic on US Highway 287/Third Street at mile marker 400.8 by the Spring Creek Bridge between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. While traffic is stopped, crews with Rocky Mountain Power will work to remove overhead utility lines.

Motorists should anticipate stopped traffic and other traffic changes during this time. We encourage travelers to avoid distractions like cell phones when driving through work zones.

Utility work is anticipated to be completed 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.  All scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather.

