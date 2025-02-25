ScreenBeam Inc. and ClassLink Partner to Drive Innovation and Experiences in the Education Industry

ScreenBeam and ClassLink partner to simplify classroom tech, automating rostering and streamlining access for educators, saving time for teachers and IT teams.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScreenBeam, a leading provider of Wireless Display and Education Software, and ClassLink, a pioneer in Identity and Access Management for Education, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at improving access to cutting-edge solutions for education customers.

This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both companies to enhance product offerings and deliver unparalleled value to customers. By combining ScreenBeam’s expertise in wireless display and classroom orchestration with ClassLink’s advanced capabilities in rostering and identify management, the partnership will automate the rostering process, providing smooth user experiences and simplified connection process, saving time for users of Orchestrate by ScreenBeam.

“We are thrilled to partner with ClassLink and join their Certified Partner program to combine our strengths to deliver experiences and solutions that transform the education landscape,” said Jay Taylor, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at ScreenBeam. “By integrating our technologies, we are saving precious time for both educators and the school’s IT team. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to driving technological advancements in the classroom and providing unparalleled experiences to educators.”

“ClassLink and ScreenBeam are a natural fit. This partnership further supports our goal to take the complexity out of digital learning, remove distractions from the classroom, and give educators more time to support their students’ learning,” said Patrick Devanney, Senior VP of Strategy and Partnerships at ClassLink. “A timely solution, this partnership helps ClassLink’s mission of empowering educators to improve learning through innovative systems, services, and tools like ScreenBeam.”

For more information about the partnership and upcoming initiatives, please visit ScreenBeam’s website at www.screenbeam.com and ClassLink’s website at www.classlink.com.

About ScreenBeam:

ScreenBeam Inc., is a leading wireless display and education solution provider delivering an OS-native screen sharing experience as well as instructional and administration software. ScreenBeam solutions power seamless collaboration experiences in any learning space, and only ScreenBeam is Microsoft’s co-engineering partner for wireless display. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, ScreenBeam has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about ScreenBeam, visit https://www.screenbeam.com.

About ClassLink:

ClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 22 million students and staff in over 2,900 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

