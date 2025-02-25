NEVOA and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Hospital Disinfection Products for VA, DoD

Nevoa

Nevoa and Lovell Partner to Enhance Disinfection Solutions for Federal Healthcare Systems

Our military and veteran healthcare facilities deserve the best infection-fighting technology available, and we’re proud to partner with the outstanding team at Lovell to help minimize HAIs...” — Martin McGonagle, CEO of Nevoa, Inc.

PENSACOLA , FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and Nevoa , a leading provider of advanced disinfection products, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Nevoa’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.Nevoa’s products have been proven to eliminate pathogens in hospital environments and minimize healthcare-associated infections (HAI). Whole-room automated disinfection and targeted OR disinfection use a proprietary EPA-approved hypochlorous acid (HOCl) solution that kills 99.9999% of HAI-causing pathogens in just one minute. Like its other products, Nevoa’s self-administered nasal decolonization solution also significantly reduces the risk of infection with minimal time and effort.As Nevoa’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Nevoa is pending addition to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) and is available on GSA Advantage. Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."We are thrilled to partner with Nevoa to tackle the urgent challenge of healthcare-associated infections. Their groundbreaking technology promises to revolutionize disinfection practices, providing superior safety and efficiency in environments where it matters most.” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“Our military and veteran healthcare facilities deserve the best infection-fighting technology available, and we’re proud to partner with the outstanding team at Lovell to help minimize HAIs in federal healthcare systems,” said Martin McGonagle, CEO of Nevoa, Inc. “Nevoa’s products will reduce the risk of dangerous pathogens that can slow patient recovery times and increase absenteeism for hospital staff. Ultimately, Nevoa’s American-made products promise to decrease facility costs and help patients return to their lives as quickly as possible.”About NEVOAHeadquartered in Gilbert, Ariz., Nevoa Inc. was founded to develop technology-based disinfection products that eliminate healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Nevoa’s mission is to improve upon the healthcare industry’s decades-old manual disinfection and cleaning practices with highly effective, automated protocols that provide superior disinfection at a reduced overall cost.Powered by the proprietary Microburst hypochlorous acid solution, Nevoa’s Nimbus and Stratus fogging technologies have been proven to be 99.9999% effective against pathogens that cause healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs), and are 300 times more effective than manual cleaning alone. Learn more at https://www.nevoainc.com , follow @nevoaLS on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nevoa/ About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com For Media Inquiries:

