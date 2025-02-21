Supreme Court Investiture Held for Justice Jason Bergevin

The investiture ceremony for Judge Jason M. Bergevin as a Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court, representing Appellate Court Judicial District 5, took place on February 14, 2025, in the Warner Chamber of the Nebraska State Capitol.

District Court Judge Ryan Post of Lincoln served as the Master of Ceremonies. Governor Jim Pillen presented Bergevin with his Certificate of Appointment, and Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke administered the Oath of Office. Judge Denise Kracl of the Fifth Judicial District and former Assistant Nebraska Attorney General James Smith spoke about Bergevin’s judicial qualities and dedication to the law.

Kracl reflected on her time serving alongside Bergevin in Platte County, where she is a county court judge. She highlighted his community outreach efforts and innovations, saying, “One of the most impactful accomplishments of Judge Bergevin’s tenure in Platte County is that, under his leadership, Platte County now has a problem-solving court.” She explained to those unfamiliar, “For those of you who do not know, a problem-solving court operates under a team approach where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, probation officers, law enforcement, and treatment providers work together to design an individualized program for participants who have high-risk levels and high needs as well as a substance abuse component.” She emphasized that participants are held to high standards over an extended period and added, “Not only do the participants have to commit, so does the judge.”

“While all of these accomplishments are noteworthy,” concluded Kracl, “Those of us who worked with Judge Bergevin each day will tell you that his legal opinions were always thorough and thoughtful, but his true impact is his sincere approach to the people that he works with each day.”

In closing the ceremony, Bergevin expressed gratitude to his immediate and extended family for their support and encouragement. He committed to serve the Court and the people of Nebraska to the best of his ability.

Bergevin was appointed to the Nebraska Supreme Court to replace Jeffrey Funke, whom Governor Pillen appointed as Chief Justice.

Photo: Justice Jason Bergevin addresses friends and family during his investiture in the Warner Chamber of the State Capitol. Judge Denise Kracl gives remarks during Bergevin swearing-in ceremony, Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke administers the judge’s oath of office, Bergevin’s children participate in the robing portion of his investiture.