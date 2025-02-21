Closures at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kapunakea Street intersection for continued sewer line work

Main, News Posted on Feb 21, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays due to night lane closures at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Kapunakea Street in Lahaina for sewer line and paving work for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia Affordable Housing project.

One lane each in the northbound and southbound direction on Honoapiʻilani Highway at the intersection of Kapunakea Street, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 through, 5 a.m., Saturday, March 1, for paving and striping work. One lane in each direction will remain open for through traffic.

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers. Construction updates will be posted on HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook and X.